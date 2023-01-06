Oscars 2023: Frontrunners and Contenders

The Fabelmans

If Best Picture was decided in a vacuum, this is the one that would most likely appeal to Academy voters… and it still might! Directed by former Academy outsider and—nowadays—one of its leading luminaries, the Steven Spielberg picture is also among the director’s most personal efforts, an intense self-portrait of Spielberg’s childhood that marries a rosy vision of his love of moviemaking with a decidedly more complex and wistful depiction of his parents and their doomed marriage.

The Fabelmans is a beautiful achievement by Spielberg and a poignant viewing experience that nevertheless finds the unmistakable feel-good sentimentality at the end that is the director’s sweet spot, as well as that of an Academy which collectively favors stories of triumph over despair (see, again, CODA vs. The Power of the Dog). Unfortunately, like West Side Story last year, The Fabelmans suffered a grisly box office performance that was probably not helped by the fact it was released on 600 cinema screens as its first “wide release.” It is going wider again in January to tap into awards season hype, but the movie is also already on VOD, undercutting its own potential performance.

To put it bluntly, the Academy does not historically like awarding its highest honor to box office failures. Streaming services are judged by a different metric, but The Fabelmans is an old school creative triumph released in an old school format to bleak commercial results. We suspect that will manage to undercut it from the night’s biggest prize. With that said, we wouldn’t be at all shocked if Spielberg walked away with his third Best Director Oscar, which could sit comfortably on the shelf next to those he picked up for Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan.

Spielberg and co-writer Tony Kushner should also pick up a nod for Best Original Screenplay. Meanwhile Michelle Williams seems likely to pick up a Best Actress Oscar nomination, although we suspect her chances of definitely securing the nomination (or even a win) would’ve been stronger if Universal elected to campaign for her in the Best Supporting Actress category. Paul Dano certainly will get a nod in the Best Supporting Actor race and has a dark horse chance of winning there. The movie should also do well in technical nominations like Best Editing, Cinematography, and Production Design.

The Banshees of Inisherin

Another more conventional Oscar pick is Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, a melancholic black comedy that diagnoses the Irish character in metaphor. Set on a fictional island during the Irish Civil War in the 1920s, the film is a parable about stubbornness causing lifelong harm, as well as an existential lamentation about the futility of life.

All that misery is the polar opposite of The Quiet Man, a rose-tinted view on Ireland directed in 1952 by Spielberg’s idol, John Ford, who also won a Best Director Oscar for the effort. We suspect that impulse by the Academy voting pool has not changed no matter how much broader the Academy has become. This movie could be the one McDonagh picks up his first Best Original Screenplay Oscar for, but Picture and Director seem just barely out of bounds. With that said, Colin Farrell has a strong shot at Best Actor in what’s a three-way race between him, Austin Butler, and Brendan Fraser. Additionally, if anyone can beat Quan for Best Supporting Actor, it’s Brendan Gleeson for Banshees. Last but not least, Kerry Condon is practically a lock for a win in the Best Supporting Actress category!