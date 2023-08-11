Marvel Villains Ranked: Thanos, High Evolutionary, and Beyond!

23. Verussa (Werewolf by Night)

Monster hunter Verussa (Harriet Sansom Harris) only made one brief appearance in Marvel’s standalone Halloween special Werewolf By Night, but she represented the villains we meet every day in our lives, and so for many, her heartless portrayal felt like more than theatrics. “There are people like that in our own lovely world who think it’s all about them and what they believe, and everyone else can go stuff it,” director Michael Giacchino told us. “People that have afflictions, any number of true human issues that any one of us could have, whether it be mental illness, whether it be alcoholism, whether it be depression. Anything that makes you feel alienated or less than – that’s what monsters represent.” And for Verussa, those people were nothing more than ants to be stepped on, which makes her one of the most unsympathetic villains in the MCU to date.

22. Ronan the Accuser (Guardians of the Galaxy)

Sometimes, a bad guy just needs to be a bad guy. Such is the case for Kree zealot Ronan the Accuser, played as a roaring maniac by Lee Pace. Some have complained that there’s little depth in Pace’s performance, flattening a character who has been further explored in the comics. But Pace goes in a different direction, making Ronan into an over-the-top lunatic, and giving more space for the Guardians to be fully-developed oddballs.

21. Scarlet Witch (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)

It’s kismet that Scarlet Witch should land in the middle section of this ranking. Some people absolutely loved her villainous heel turn in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and some people downright loathed it. They’re both correct! It’s delicious to see Wanda break bad in the movie and become the violent, dark witch that has so often had such an impact on the Marvel Universe of the comics, especially when keyed into the wild visuals of director Sam Raimi. But let’s be real: those comic book stories were insanely problematic, and so is her arc in the MCU here, playing like tropey female hysteria and womb madness after her spinoff Disney+ show WandaVision finally fleshed Wanda out and turned her into a layered, flawed protagonist; probably the best the MCU has done in terms of creating a nuanced female superhero. It just doesn’t feel right to many fans that the people who made Doctor Strange 2 can just wave away those concerns by blaming a MacGuffin for her quick march into darkness. And that glum disappointment is just as valid as “yes, mother! Pop their heads! Ahahah!”

20. He Who Remains (Loki, 2021)

It’s hard to think of He Who Remains as a stand-alone character, unburdened by plans for his variant Kang the Conqueror or his performer Jonathan Majors. But even without those grand and possibly abandoned ambitions, He Who Remains makes for a compelling antagonist in the first season of Loki. Majors plays the secret leader of the TVA as something of a survivor with PTSD, exploding with energy when Loki and Sylvie finally make their way to his chamber. Intended to be a hint of things to come, He Who Remains works fine as an all-powerful oddball with megalomaniacal control issues.

19. Iron Monger (Iron Man)

In its earliest days, the MCU gained a reputation for having exciting heroes and unremarkable villains. That claim seems unfair when we look at the first baddie of the franchise, Obadiah Stane aka the Iron Monger, played by the incomparable Jeff Bridges. Sure, he’s just an evil businessman who dons a clunky suit of armor in the climax, but Bridges deserves all the praise for his reading of the line, “Tony Stark was able to build this in a cave! With a box of scraps!”

18. The Sinister Five (Spider-Man: No Way Home)

Some might argue that the multiversal villains from Spider-Man: No Way Home deserve a much lower ranking. After all, not only do they all fit badly into the Stark-centric world of the MCU Spider-Man, but all of the characters here were done better in their original incarnations (especially Jamie Foxx as Electro). But even if Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina repeat character beats from their previous outings, they still rank among the best supervillains in cinema history.