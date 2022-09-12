She-Hulk Villain Teams up with Madisynn in New Video
The internet cannot get enough of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's Madisynn.
Supervillain team-ups have been around almost as long as superheroes themselves. Heck, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law big bad Titania had her start in one of comics’ most famous team-ups Secret Wars, where she and Volcana immediately join forces with Doctor Doom. But after the fourth episode of She-Hulk’s Disney+ series, fans want to see the show’s big bad alongside closing time’s strongest nemesis: Madisynn.
In a video from Titania actor Jameela Jamil’s TikTok, we see Jamil and Madisynn (Patty Guggenheim) posing for photographs, costumed in their characters’ outrageous outfits. Over the sound of a hip-hop beat, we can hear a voice asking for a solo photograph of Guggenheim. Guggenheim pushes Jamil away, not even acknowledging her. Although she steps aside for a moment, Jamil soon slinks back into the picture, circling around the oblivious Guggenheim with a look that’s menacing and/or seductive. “Tatania and Madisynn When?!” the caption demands to know.
While the response to She-Hulk has been mixed (as our own Marvel Standom show can demonstrate), elements such as fourth-wall breaks or Jen’s gamma twerking annoy some viewers but excite others. Party girl Madisynn follows this tradition. We first meet Madisynn in episode four as a slightly inebriated attendee watching hack magician and Kamar-Taj dropout Donny Blaze (Rhys Corio). Using the teleportation powers he picked up from his brief stint studying under the Ancient One, Blaze sends Madisynn to a nether-realm, until she can be rescued by She-Hulk and her new bff, Wong aka “Wongers.”
Despite some initial misgivings, Madisynn and Wong bond over binging The Sopranos on HBO Max. In response, the internet has called for more of Wong and the woman who wouldn’t know the Sorcerer Supreme from an order of nachos supreme.
It’s easy to see why Titania, an evil social media influencer, would be angry about Madisynn getting all the attention. Despite a long history in the Marvel Universe and her alleged position as the primary antagonist in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Titania hasn’t received much attention on the show yet. She made a killer Kool-Aid man entrance at the end of the premiere but hasn’t done much since. Madisynn has already gone to Hell and hung out with Wong, which gives her the easy edge.
From what little we know about Madisynn, it probably won’t take much to pull her over to Titania’s side. And while everyone does indeed love Wong, the current Sorcerer Supreme probably can’t give his new bestie all the attention she wants or craves. And if that’s not enough to sway her, Madisynn could also get superpowers and possibly take on the codename Volcana, making her the ideal partner for Titania. Will that be enough to convince the internet? Only time will tell.