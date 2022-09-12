She-Hulk Villain Teams up with Madisynn in New Video

Supervillain team-ups have been around almost as long as superheroes themselves. Heck, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law big bad Titania had her start in one of comics’ most famous team-ups Secret Wars, where she and Volcana immediately join forces with Doctor Doom. But after the fourth episode of She-Hulk’s Disney+ series, fans want to see the show’s big bad alongside closing time’s strongest nemesis: Madisynn.

In a video from Titania actor Jameela Jamil’s TikTok, we see Jamil and Madisynn (Patty Guggenheim) posing for photographs, costumed in their characters’ outrageous outfits. Over the sound of a hip-hop beat, we can hear a voice asking for a solo photograph of Guggenheim. Guggenheim pushes Jamil away, not even acknowledging her. Although she steps aside for a moment, Jamil soon slinks back into the picture, circling around the oblivious Guggenheim with a look that’s menacing and/or seductive. “Tatania and Madisynn When?!” the caption demands to know.

While the response to She-Hulk has been mixed (as our own Marvel Standom show can demonstrate), elements such as fourth-wall breaks or Jen’s gamma twerking annoy some viewers but excite others. Party girl Madisynn follows this tradition. We first meet Madisynn in episode four as a slightly inebriated attendee watching hack magician and Kamar-Taj dropout Donny Blaze (Rhys Corio). Using the teleportation powers he picked up from his brief stint studying under the Ancient One, Blaze sends Madisynn to a nether-realm, until she can be rescued by She-Hulk and her new bff, Wong aka “Wongers.”

Despite some initial misgivings, Madisynn and Wong bond over binging The Sopranos on HBO Max. In response, the internet has called for more of Wong and the woman who wouldn’t know the Sorcerer Supreme from an order of nachos supreme.