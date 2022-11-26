The Best and Worst Moments of MCU Phase 4

Despite Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) world crashing down when she realized she was the enemy, Vision (Paul Bettany) has always had her back. During a flashback to the aftermath of Avengers: Age of Ultron, Vision consoles Wanda over her brother’s death and delivers his now-iconic speech on the hardships of love.

Vis (Paul Bettany) can be a bit too clever for his own good at times – we’re looking at you “Ship of Theseus.” However, few lines quite hit home like, “What is grief, if not love persevering.” If it doesn’t make a return in the rumored Vision Quest series, the writers have missed a trick.

Worst: The Power Broker Reveal (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

Let’s be honest, Emily VanCamp is fighting a losing battle with her Sharon Carter critics. While Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) is supposed to be Steve Rogers’ (Chris Evans) ultimate beau, there’s something off about the fact he hooks up with her great-niece.

Following Sharon’s introduction in the beloved Captain America: The Winter Soldier, she’s struggled to find her fans. One way not to redeem an already disliked character is to unveil them as the big bad of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Gender-flipping the villainous Power Broker should’ve kept things under wraps, but giving us sneaky villain vibes, many clocked Sharon would be an underwhelming endgame for the divisive series.

More than this, it was a clear setup for a future storyline instead of just containing it to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The reaction to the Power Broker reveal was so hated, That Hashtag Show claims the writers have reduced Carter’s role in Captain America: New World Order. Yikes!

Best: Mutants In The MCU (Ms. Marvel)

Returning to the fun of the Spider-Man movies, Ms. Marvel showed us the lighter side of the MCU. At the core, Iman Vellani is the loveable Kamala Khan, who looks poised to be part of the inevitable Young Avengers team.