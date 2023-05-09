Guardians of the Galaxy 3’s High Evolutionary Is Already a Better Villain Than Kang

Finally, High Evolutionary fell only at the hands of the combined Guardians of the Galaxy, while Kang was defeated by ants. Yes, evolved super ants. But still, ants.

The Malevolent Motivations of High Evolutionary and Kang

This “show don’t tell” approach makes High Evolutionary the more compelling villain on a far less grand scale. We get to see him at the height of his power, with motivations that feel far more unique than Kang’s more standard “conquer the multiverse” plans.

When we meet Kang in Quantumania, he’s at a low point, having been exiled to the Quantum Realm by his other selves. He forms a friendship with Janet, but she also abandons him (at least, that’s how he puts it). Thus, Jonathan Majors plays Kang as someone lonely and a little depressed, angry about the old wounds reopened by Janet’s return. Despite the CGI world in which he lives, there’s something relatable about Kang and his plight.

Hopefully, none of us relate to High Evolutionary. Throughout the movie, High Evolutionary tortures and irradicates animals, even when they gain human sentience. He repeatedly describes himself as a creator, going so far as to bellow, “There is no God” when a subordinate invokes divinity. “That’s why I had to step in,” he sneers. Even when High Evolutionary does show a relatable emotion like frustration, it’s because reality fails to live up to his ideals of perfection. Everything is lesser to him. High Evolutionary forgoes almost all humanity otherwise, making him more of a force of nature.

In the past, Marvel has shied away from portraying villains as truly irredeemable. For example, Thanos thinks he’s saving a resource-hungry universe from itself by wiping half the population; Killmonger believes he is righting injustices against his people; Loki eventually becomes an anti-hero; Guardians of the Galaxy‘s own Ronan the Accuser is largely played for laughs. But with High Evolutionary, Marvel has delivered a baddie so inhumane, so deeply evil, that we cannot help but be mesmerized by him, even if it’s only to find new ways to hate him. It’s refreshing for a cinematic universe now 15 years into its run.

Could High Evolutionary Replace Kang as the Villain of the Multiverse Saga?

When Rocket lets High Evolutionary live at the end of Guardians Vol. 3, he does so out of personal development, not studio planning. But should Marvel decide to move High Evolutionary onto a bigger stage, potentially making him the real big bad of Phases 5 and 6, they’ll find plenty of storytelling material in the comics.