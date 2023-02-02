Marvel Phase 4 Movies and TV Shows Ranked

Even though Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness briefly connects to a couple of storylines, this animated series mostly still stands on its own. Sure, a knowledge of the original MCU story each episode is based on is helpful to understanding context, but it’s not entirely necessary. Since it doesn’t really connect to the MCU at large yet, this series is great for both casual Marvel fans and those of us who have been invested in this universe since 2008. Overall, it’s a well-done series that only falls short because this Phase has so many other great things going on. – Brynna Arens

11. Black Widow

The fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe began with a bit of a stumble that, in retrospect, set the tone for the snakebit era which was to follow. This is not to say that Scarlett Johansson’s long belated solo film for Natasha Romanoff was bad. It is an almost textbook example of an adequate superhero/spy flick, with a few nifty sequences thrown in (plus a moody cover of “Teen Spirit” that we can vibe to). However, it arrived two years after the MCU killed Nat off in Avengers: Endgame, and it then launched with a whimper by premiering simultaneously on PVOD (via Disney+’s second paywall) and in theaters—resulting in a muted reception and legal wrangling that did Disney’s image no favors, including with its own talent!

Still, there are elements that make Black Widow a step above other complete Phase 4 misfires. For starters, Johansson appears more committed than ever to adding dimensionality to her superspy, and she partners well with Florence Pugh who makes a fantastic first impression as kid sister Yelena Belova. The dynamic between Natasha and Yelena is so good, in fact, it just reminds you how nice it would’ve been to see this evolve over several movies instead of arriving a day late and a dollar short. Still, the sleazy, low stakes villain reveal from the Widows’ past works well, even if the CGI eyesore spectacle at the end does not. – David Crow

10. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Although current DC Studios co-head James Gunn still has Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 coming this summer, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special feels like a goodbye to the MCU before he heads off to the Distinguished Competition. In a tight 45 minutes, Gunn squeezes in every little reminder of what he did so well, from a group of irreverent outcasts with daddy issues to a banging soundtrack. But the best part of the short is the opportunity for Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff to show off their comedic chops. The special puts the duo’s chemistry on full display as Drax and Mantis embark on a misguided plan to kidnap Kevin Bacon as a Christmas gift for Peter Quill.

Of course, the special has its problems, not least of which is the fact that Christmas is the only holiday it’s interested in celebrating. And a few major plot points, namely the Guardians’ acquisition of Knowhere and Mantis’s parentage, get dropped in awkwardly. But by the time Texas alt country mainstays the Old 97’s start rocking out in full alien makeup, all that falls away. With its mix of melancholy and irreverent humor, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special distills everything we love about not only Gunn’s work, but the MCU as a whole: likable, odd characters, hanging out together. – Joe George

9. Ms. Marvel

Befitting its middle position on our list, Ms. Marvel was really two different kinds of Marvel shows jammed into one six-episode package. One of those shows was very good. The other was … less so. The first half of Ms. Marvel is superb. Little known actress (and big Marvel fan) Iman Vellani immediately proves herself to be one of Marvel’s shrewdest casting choices yet as the loveable Kamala Khan. Vellani injects the “origin story” portion of Ms. Marvel’s first season with an obscene amount of charm as Kamala Khan looks to become the kind of winning street-level Spider-Man-esque hero that not even Peter Parker himself has gotten to be in the MCU thus far.