What’s Next for Tenoch Huerta’s Namor After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Before we look at Namor’s future, we must acknowledge the possibilities in Namor’s past. The world at large does not know about Namor’s existence, but that does not mean he has been completely quiet for all these years. Namor is ripe for retcon crossovers. For one, the Eternals could have easily interacted with Talokan at some point. Since an Easter Egg in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law implies the existence of MCU Wolverine, those two could have crossed paths back in the day.

If we ever do get another appearance by Steve Rogers, perhaps he could have met Namor briefly during the war. Disregarding Chris Evans’ hypothetical return, Namor could have dealt with the likes of the Winter Soldier, Red Guardian, or even Isaiah Bradley. There are lots of possibilities to build up Namor’s background.

Thunderbolts Villain

The CIA subplot in Wakanda Forever felt tacked on at times, but it gave us a better look at who Valentina Allegra de Fontaine is. We know that near the end of Phase 5, she will be leading the Thunderbolts and that she is amoral at best. Whatever major mission she has in store for that team, it will not be from a purely heroic standpoint. Chances are, she will be what Steve Rogers feared ever since Captain America: Civil War – the government using superheroes to do their dirty work.

Valentina’s final scene shows that she wants the United States to get its hands on all the vibranium they can get. The plot of Thunderbolts could very well be a follow-up to Wakanda Forever. Not only would that make Wakanda a target (which would also be a really awkward spot for Bucky), but Talokan might be on the menu as well. Namor’s fears could be realized when a team of super soldiers invade his hidden home and try to rob them of their resources.

If that is in Namor’s future, then the sky’s the limit to where his future takes him.

Homeless Amnesiac

In the comics, in-between the era of World War II comics and the real beginning of Marvel’s Silver Age, Namor lost his memories and wandered the streets as a homeless man. This happened for years until he was recognized by the Human Torch, Johnny Storm. After regaining his memory and realizing that his undersea kingdom was missing, Namor turned full-on villain and cursed the surface world.