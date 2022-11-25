The Best Songs on the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Soundtrack

This post contains spoilers for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Even more than bringing beloved characters such as Rocket Raccoon and Peacemaker to the big screen, James Gunn is famous for soundtracks. The Awesome Mixes were highlights of both Guardians of the Galaxy movies, and the arena rocker “Do You Want to Taste It” by Wigwam made Peacemaker a viral hit. So when Gunn announced that he was making a holiday special with the Guardians, expectations were high for the all-time greatest collection of Yuletide hits. And, boy, does the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special exceed expectations.

The special finds Peter Quill feeling down because he’s stationed on Knowhere with a bunch of non-Terrans at Christmastime. While no one else on the team really knows or understands Christmas, not even new member Cosmo the Spacedog (voiced by Maria Bakalova), they all pitch in to create the Yuletide spirit. That’s especially true of Drax and Mantis, who travel to Earth to bring Quill the perfect present: his hero Kevin Bacon. Holiday hijinks ensue, but the real triumph of the special is its awesome mix of unlikely Christmas songs.

Which Classic Christmas Songs Are on the Guardians Holiday Special Soundtrack?

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special begins just as you’d expect from a James Gunn project, with an off-kilter track from decades past. We hear the bittersweet strains of “Fairytale of New York” by the Pogues and Kirsty MacColl, a rough but moving ballad about an argument between a couple in the throes of addiction. While it might be quite a bit heavier than Gunn can get for a Marvel show, “Fairytale of New York” does set the tone for Peter Quill’s loneliness during the holiday season.