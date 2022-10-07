Werewolf By Night: The Dark History of the Bloodstones

More important is what the Bloodgem does. Which is also a lot, but doesn’t require quite so many words. When Ulysses Bloodstone wears the Bloodgem, he gains super strength and durability, as well as near-immortality and a healing factor. The Bloodgem choker worn by Elsa gives her the ability to shoot energy blasts and the ring worn by her brother Cullen gives him ESP. Some stories have suggested that the Bloodgem corrupts the wearer (which certainly tracks for Ulysses, as you’ll see), but that tends to be less consistent. In short, if you need to fight a monster, then the Bloodgem can help.

Ulysses Bloodstone, Monster Hunter. Also, Caveman

Daddy issues are nothing new to superheroes, but few people can join Elsa in calling their dad a Neanderthal. Ulysses Bloodstone may have presented to the world as a handsome alpha-male with flowing blond locks and pecs that could not be contained by any button-down shirt. But he was literally a throwback, a caveman sustained and evolved by the Bloodgem. Well, sort of evolved. Ulysses walked upright and spoken the queen’s English, but he never really left behind his barbaric ways, especially when his exploits made him a millionaire.

In theory, Bloodstone’s primary quest drove him to search for other pieces of the inter-dimensional meteor from which the Bloodgem spawned and to get revenge against the Hellfire Helix, a creature from the Bloodgem’s dimension who killed Ulysses’ prehistoric tribe. But really, the guy just liked adventures and killing monsters. Throughout history, Bloodstone did all the things that historical Marvel characters do — visited ancient Wakanda and Attilan, fought in the American Revolution alongside Steve Rogers’s forefather, probably played hockey against Logan in 19th century Saskatchewan or something. He also became a legendary figure, providing inspiration for Beowulf and Captain Ahab of Moby-Dick.

In the modern era, Bloodstone served alongside Namora and Kraven the Hunter in a version of the Avengers Nick Fury assembled in 1959, and later as the leader of various monster hunter organizations, including the Covenant. Bloodstone’s exploits as a hunter and mercenary made him a millionaire, allowing him to spend his time away from hunting grounds in Boston’s stately Bloodstone Manor. Together with his wife Elise, Ulysses had two children, Cullen and Elsa, whom he raised, badly, until his death.

The Prodigal Daughter Elsa Bloodstone

Like most fathers, Ulysses Bloodstone tried to emulate his parents when raising his own children, Cullen and Elsa. But since his parents were cavemen from 10,000 years ago, his methods were remarkably cruel. Not only did he force Elsa to fight monsters from infancy, but he also repeatedly punished and humiliated her for the slightest failure. Ulysses’s cruel treatment drove Elsa away from Bloodstone Manor to England. She did not return to Boston until after Ulysses’s death, at which point she began wearing the Bloodgem as a choker and started her own monster hunting career.

This career choice should not be understood as an acceptance of her father’s lifestyle. Rather, Elsa resents every trail she follows in Ulysses’ footsteps, making her a wonderfully bitter and sardonic character. That attitude served her well as a member of Nextwave, the corporate-sponsored SHIELD-style paramilitary organization she served on, alongside Maria Rambeau and Boom Boom from X-Force. Later, Elsa was part of the Avengers Initiative, a member of the Defenders, and a staff member at Captain Britain’s Braddock Academy. Unsurprisingly, Elsa did not relish spending time with superheroes, especially when she crossed paths with Deadpool. To make matters worse, Elsa was often forced to clean up her father’s mess.