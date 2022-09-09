How Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Handled Sequel Expectations Without T’Challa

“It was a unique experience to step back into this world without our leader.” That’s how Lupita Nyong’o describes reprising her character Nakia for the sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Everyone feels pressure when following up a hit movie, especially one that so defined culture like the original Black Panther. But director Ryan Coogler and his cast faced a unique challenge with the untimely and shocking death of star Chadwick Boseman. Not only did the death rob us of one of our most exciting actors, but it also left a giant hole for the other performers to fill. How can you make a Black Panther sequel without Black Panther?

Speaking to the New York Times, Nyong’o explained that the answer came from rethinking the nature of sequels. “When you have a sophomore film, there’s a lot of expectation,” the actor admitted. “But I think the loss of Chadwick kind of took all that away. I found myself having to radically accept that this was going to be different, and that showing up with as much openness as possible was key.”

The trailer for Wakanda Forever gives us a hint of what that difference may be. To be sure, the teaser includes some of what one expects from the follow-up to a hit Marvel movie, including battle sequences and the reveal of a new antagonist, in the form Tenoch Huerta’s sea-faring monarch Namor the Sub-mariner. But it diverted from most superhero trailers with a rich, mournful tone. While the trailer highlighted the many characters from the first film who still remain, including Angela Bassett’s Queen Ramonda and Danai Gurira‘s warrior Okoye, it also acknowledged the real grief of Boseman’s passing and T’Challa’s absence.