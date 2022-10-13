She-Hulk Finale Ending Explained: Hulk’s Return and THAT Cameo

Skaar

This has been built up since the beginning of the show. Bruce and Jen’s car accident came from a Sakaarian craft coming for them. Bruce later talked about wanting to investigate that and spent much of the season off in space, presumably back on Sakaar, the junk planet where he played gladiator from the aftermath of Avengers: Age of Ultron to halfway into Thor: Ragnarok.

Going by release dates and the whole “five years later” thing from the Blip, Skaar is presumably 10-12 years old. That’s presuming he was not snapped out of existence by Thanos.

Then again, Skaar aged up a whole lot faster in the comics.

Skaar was practically the poster boy for what was the “Hulk Family Era” of Marvel Comics. Like in the movies, Hulk did serve as a gladiator on Sakaar, but the situation was much different. The Illuminati decided that Hulk was too dangerous to be allowed to roam Earth as a ticking time bomb natural disaster, so they tricked him, betrayed him, and shot him off into space. They intended to send him to a peaceful planet to spend the rest of his days, but something went wrong and he ended up on a ruthless barbarian planet. Whoops.

Caiera the Oldstrong

In the story Planet Hulk, Hulk gradually fought his way up the ladder on Sakaar and became its king. He married Caiera the Oldstrong, a warrior woman with the ability to tap into a planet’s energy and grant herself stone powers. With Hulk on the cusp of true happiness, tragedy struck when the ship that brought him to Sakaar mysteriously exploded, causing such a blast that it killed the pregnant Caiera. Driven by rage, Hulk and some of his Sakaarian buddies (including Miek and Korg) returned to Earth to wage war on its heroes in a story called World War Hulk.

Notably, while the story of World War Hulk was still being told, Marvel released a batch of What If? comics. One of them was What If? Planet Hulk, written by Incredible Hulk scribe Greg Pak. The main story of the issue had Caiera survive the explosion with Hulk dying instead. She succeeded in invading and enslaving Earth. Years later, we would see the creation of a massive Hulk statue and in that moment, Caiera’s son would appear to tell her it was complete. Appearing for only a couple panels, this absolute unit who looked like a cross between the Hulk and Metalocalypse’s Nathan Explosion was secretly only a teaser for things to come.