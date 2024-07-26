Deadpool & Wolverine’s Funniest, Craziest and Most Bat-Sh!t Cameos and Easter Eggs

But between Kitsch’s poorly received take and Tatum’s subsequent explosion in popularity, the studio went back to the latter when the Gambit movie went into pre-production. And despite Tatum’s enthusiastic participation, pre-production was as far as it went. The Gambit solo film cycled through Rupert Wyatt, Doug Liman, and Gore Verbinski as potential directors, went through Léa Seydoux and Lizzie Caplan as potential female leads, and went through scripts written by numerous writers and genre approaches. Tatum kept talking up the movie in the press and online, all the way until Disney purchased Fox and put Gambit out of its misery.

Thus, Tatum plays Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine as not a has-been, but rather as a never-was. To be sure, a lot of Tatum’s Gambit is played for laughs, from the ridiculous looking outfit to his indecipherable Cajun patois. But Tatum also manages hints of sadness in his performance, making the loss of a proper Gambit movie feel all the more disappointing. Still, as he jokes he finally will get his day and uses Gambit’s kinetic abilities better than Kitsch ever did in his single fight sequence.

Dafne Keen’s Laura and Hugh Jackman’s Logan Finally Get a Happy Ending

As previously mentioned, trailers gave away that Dafne Keen would reprise her role as Laura in Deadpool & Wolverine. What wasn’t known is that she’d actually get a relatively significant supporting role. It is never made clear why exactly Wolverine’s half-cloned daughter from Logan ended up in the Void since she is also from the same timeline as our favorite Deadpool (which means her world still exists), but it ultimately doesn’t matter.

The point is the movie finds a way to give Keen and Jackman a handful of scenes together again. The first one, which is teased in the trailer, is X-23 giving the movie’s Wolverine a pep talk. It is to Laura who Logan confides to that “I’m no hero” and his larger sob story. To be clear, this isn’t the Wolverine who bonded with Laura and accepted her as his child in James Mangold’s 2017 tearjerker. However, the new Wolverine seems to step into that role pretty quickly. As with Logan, Laura telling the berserker “you always were the wrong guy… until you weren’t,” guilts him into doing the right thing.

Logan shows up for the final battle where Laura still wears those endearingly silly sunglasses she got as a child in Logan (we could have used her insulting her enemies in Spanish more as well). Yet unlike the rest of the Fox Resistance Force, Laura comes back later in the movie too when at the end she and Logan are invited friends at Deadpool’s dinner party. It’s the ending we all wanted in Logan, but which was impossible: Wolverine feeling himself to be at home and peace with a family. At last, he is.

Wolverine Madness… with Henry Cavill?!

With the Wolverine of his timeline dead, our Deadpool needs to go across the multiverse to find another Canucklehead who’ll happily change places with the six feet under Logan. And to the surprise of no one, the multiverse sequence is an excuse for in-jokes and deep comic lore. Most of these various Wolverines reference specific storylines and issues from the comic books. The black-clad, one-handed Wolverine is from the alternate reality Age of Apocalypse storyline from the 1990s. The suave Wolverine in a white suit is “Patch,” the secret identity that Logan takes when doing undercover work. There’s even a more cowboy-esque version of Old Man Logan, to match the comics that inspired the story.