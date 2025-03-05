10 Marvel Characters We’ll Probably Never See Again in the MCU

Eros (Harry Styles)

Even though the surprise was spoiled ahead of time, the addition of Harry Styles to the already star-studded Eternals was quite the coup. Playing Eros of Titan, Styles’ character is better known as Starfox, boasting powers ranging from super speed to the ability to induce euphoria. It always seemed strange to introduce the younger brother of Thanos some two years after the Mad Titan was dusted in Avengers: Endgame, but with a complicated family tree, it was a neat setup for this more cosmic branch of the MCU.

Speaking to MTV News in 2022, MCU overlord Kevin Feige teased Eros’ return and said the spacefaring adventures of Starfox and Patton Oswalt’s Pip the Troll are something he’s looking forward to. As we head into Doomsday and Secret Wars, there’s no sign of either or a real way to bring them back into the fold. More worrying is the fact that Starfox appeared in Marvel’s What If…? – An Immersive Story on Apple Vision Pro, with someone else voicing the character. Styles has raised his acting profile in the likes of Dunkirk and Don’t Worry Darling, but his stint in the MCU might be a short one.

Aleta Ogord (Michelle Yeoh)

James Gunn went out on a limb when he helmed 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, taking a relatively obscure superhero team and giving them their own time to shine. Although going with the newer lineup instead of the classic comic book roster was another gamble, it’s now hard to imagine the MCU without that rag-tag gaggle of rogues. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 fleshed out the team’s backstory and went on to confirm they weren’t necessarily the first iteration of the team.

Following the introduction of Sylvester Stallone’s Stakar Ogord, the sequel also briefly showed off Martinex (Michael Rosenbaum), Aleta Ogord (Michelle Yeoh), Charlie-27 (Ving Rhames), Krugarr, and Mainframe (voiced by Miley Cyrus). Stallone and Rosenbaum returned for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and although Aleta is the adoptive sister of Stakar, who also takes on the mantle of Starhawk in the comics, the character will likely be recast or completely abandoned. Yeoh pulled double duty in the MCU, playing Ying Nan in Shang Chi. A variant of Ying Nan (voiced by Michelle Wong) appeared in What If…?, while Aleta Ogord hasn’t been mentioned since 2017.

Justin Hammer (Sam Rockwell)

While Jon Favreau’s Iron Man is praised as one of the MCU’s best movies, the less said about Iron Man 2, the better. Despite Mickey Rourke’s grating accent as Ivan Vanko/Whiplash and a bizarre Elon Musk cameo, at least Iron Man 2 made the most of Sam Rockwell’s enigmatic performance as the sleazy Justin Hammer. Effectively a budget version of Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark, the head of Hammer Industries became the movie’s main adversary and ended up being incarcerated for his crimes before the final credits rolled.

It could’ve been easy to leave Hammer there, but in the aftermath of Iron Man 3’s hated Mandarin twist, the All Hail the King one-shot hoped to kill two birds with one stone by redeeming both maligned movies. Rockwell briefly appeared in the same prison as Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery, but whereas the latter went on to return for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Hammer has been left to rot. Kevin Feige was asked years ago whether Hammer could return in a Reddit AMA, adding: “I love bringing back characters people think they’ve seen the last of.”