Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Finale Just Made the Franchise’s Worst Mistake

Not-So-Amazing Mysteries

When we first meet Peter Parker in 1962’s Amazing Fantasy #15, neither the character nor the narrator even mention his parents. He simply lives with his Uncle Ben and Aunt May—no more explanation needed.

That changed with 1968’s Amazing Spider-Man Annual #5, written by Stan Lee and penciled by his brother Larry Lieber. “At Long Last… the Parents of Peter Parker!” declares the cover, a cool Jim Steranko-style design that promises more than the actual issue delivers. Amazing Spider-Man #5 begins with Peter helping Aunt May move a safe, which he accidentally damages with his super-strength. From the damaged box comes a newspaper clipping announcing the death of Richard and Mary Parker in a plane crash in Algeria. Worse, the newspaper describes the couple as traitors to America.

Upset by the news, Peter dons his Spidey costume and investigates. With the help of the Fantastic Four, Spider-Man travels to Algeria, where he discovers that his father served in an international criminal organization operated by Captain America‘s arch-enemy, the Red Skull. Spidey refuses to believe it and continues to push further, interrogating someone familiar with the operation. Through this contact, Peter learns the truth—his father was an American agent working deep undercover in the Red Skull’s organization. Although most of the evidence gets destroyed in an explosion, Peter gets enough to clear his father’s name and returns to the States.

Like most stories in early annuals, it’s easy to dismiss the secret agent reveal. And for decades, that’s exactly what writers did.

Secret Agents Parker

That changed with Amazing Spider-Man #365 from 1992, written by David Michelinie and Jerry Bingham, which revealed that Richard and Mary were still alive, having been held in a Soviet prison since their apparent death. Of course, since this is Spider-Man in the 1990s, the story ended with the duo turning out to be clones, but the two years of storylines confirmed what many already suspected: Richard and Mary made for a poor fit in Peter’s universe.

Through backstory, we learn that Richard and Mary were James Bond-style spies, going on globetrotting adventures on behalf of SHIELD. The duo faced off against some of Marvel‘s biggest bad guys, including the Red Skull and Baron Zemo, and set up a lineage that included their daughter Theresa Parker, now an agent of SHIELD.