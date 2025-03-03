Daredevil: Born Again Release Time and Daredevil Season 3 Recap

Daredevil Season 3 Recap

Bullseye is Born

Season 3 of Daredevil introduced the character Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter (Wilson Bethel). Dex begins as an FBI agent assigned to Wilson Fisk’s task force. Dex is an excellent shot who rarely, if ever, misses his target, and ends up using his talents to save Fisk when his convoy transitioning him from prison to protective custody is attacked. However, Dex also has psychopathic tendencies and struggles to maintain control without routine and a moral North Star to guide him.

After his therapist died, he adopted a coworker named Julie as his North Star, hoping that her kind heart would keep him from giving into his violent impulses. Fisk becomes aware of this and kills Julie, forcing Dex into a spiral and convincing him that the only right course of action forward is to help him. Wearing a Daredevil suit Fisk coerced out of Matt’s suit maker, Dex begins terrorizing the city, starting with an attack on the Bulletin that eliminates a key witness that could expose Fisk’s conspiracy within the FBI.

Dex succeeds in making Daredevil public enemy number one, though Matt is eventually able to make him see how much Fisk has manipulated him, including the fact that Fisk killed Julie. This pushes Dex over the edge and sends him on a rampage in Fisk’s direction. He and Matt end up fighting Fisk, and each other, at the same time, and Dex ends up with a broken spine after Fisk gets a hold of him. In one of the final scenes of the series, we see Dex face down on an operating table undergoing an experimental spinal procedure. A bullseye can be seen in his eye, a hint at what was to come from the character as Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter is notoriously known as the villain Bullseye in the comics. Wilson Bethel is one of the actors confirmed to be returning in Daredevil: Born Again, so we may finally get to see what’s next for Dex.

Taking Down Fisk (Again)

If there’s one thing that Wilson Fisk does well, it’s manipulate people into doing his bidding either through money or other unsavory means. In season 3 this even included the FBI. Fisk found and/or created dirt on enough agents that he was able to use the FBI to not only get out of prison and into a cushy penthouse that one of his shell companies bought, but also to take out rival crime gangs that threatened his big return.

Even Special Agent Ray Nadeem (Jay Ali) ends up under Fisk’s thumb. After trying to do the right thing and bring his knowledge of Fisk’s conspiracy to his superiors, he gets framed for an agent’s death. Eventually the weight of what he’s had to do under Fisk’s control gets to him, and he refuses to comply, helping Karen escape the church where Fisk and Dex tried to have her and Matt killed. He tries to work with Matt, Foggy, and Karen to take down Fisk through the legal system with what he knows, risking time in prison away from his family to put Fisk back behind bars, but Fisk finds a way to get to the jury, forcing them to find him innocent. Seeing no other way out, Nadeem records his testimony as a dying declaration and sacrifices himself to Fisk and Dex to save his family from their ire and make his testimony admissible in court.

It ends up being the smoking gun needed to take Fisk down, but not before Matt gets more than a few punches in. Even though his goal was to kill Fisk, Matt is ultimately unable to go through with it, instead convincing Fisk to turn himself in and stay away from Karen and Foggy in exchange for Matt’s silence on Vanessa’s (Ayelet Zurer) involvement in his criminal enterprise, especially her role in Nadeem’s death.