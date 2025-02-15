The Biggest Marvel Characters Yet to Show up in MCU Movies

15. Morph

With over a dozen X-Men movies to their credit, 20th Century Fox was able to represent all the mutants who appeared in the ‘90s animated series but one. Granted, Morph was not on the show that much. Morph messed us up with their early death for shock value, came back as a brainwashed pawn, went through a lot of therapy, and only returned for good in the finale. In fact, Morph just recently got their full due thanks to a bigger role in X-Men ’97 and a staple role in the Exiles comic series.

Why Morph was absent from the movies is obvious. Those flicks went all-in on another shapeshifter: Mystique. But when it’s time for the MCU to do their own X-Men stuff, maybe they could differentiate their take by putting the spotlight on a different shapeshifting mutant.

14. Ares

The teaser for Hercules at the end of Thor: Love and Thunder is one of those cliffhangers that may never really get followed up on. But if we do get to see Brett Goldstein’s portrayal as the Greek demigod again, there’s a strong chance that we’ll get to see his infinitely cooler brother, Ares. While not for a long stretch, there were a few years in the 2000s when Ares was a prominent antihero in Marvel, both as a member of Iron Man’s Mighty Avengers and Norman Osborn’s Dark Avengers.

Marvel’s Ares is a lot more in-your-face than what David Thewlis did with the God of War in DC’s Wonder Woman. This Ares, described as “a Thor and a Wolverine” in one by Carol Danvers, is not only powerful and a genius tactician, but he also likes to get his hands dirty in the most extreme, metal ways. Like how he led a training exercise by firing a gatling gun with one hand and using the other to chug down a beer. The MCU could do worse than giving us a scene of Ares pouring blazing oil onto himself and then being catapulted into the center of the enemy army so he can go ham.

13. Beta Ray Bill

If Taika Waititi and James Gunn were less annoyed about Thor joining the Guardians of the Galaxy at the end of Avengers: Endgame, we might have actually seen good old Bill pop up. On one hand, that might have stepped on the toes of Thor: Love and Thunder being based around somebody else wielding Mjolnir, but Jane’s gone now, so there’s always the chance the Korbinite warrior might one day pick up the enchanted hammer, not realizing what a big deal that truly is to pull off.

Thor’s horse-faced alien counterpart at least exists in the MCU in some form, as his image appeared in Thor: Ragnarok as part of a Mount Rushmore of former champions in the Grandmaster’s colosseum. It’s a fitting easter egg, as Beta Ray Bill had a supporting role in the Planet Hulk animated movie where he was also forced to face Hulk in a gladiator fight. Bill’s role in the MCU multiverse recently got a nod in What If? season 3, where he appears as a figure in the Exiles’ superhero-themed foosball table.