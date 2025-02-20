Marvel Just Decided the Fate of Nova in the MCU

Paraphrasing an unidentfied source, Deadline reports that these series never actually got a full greenlight and were just in early development. “Originally, Marvel approached series development in much the same way it handled features: a slate was announced, and what was teased was more or less what got made,” Deadline explained. “A couple of years ago, senior leadership decided to retool the development process, as they were also revamping their new Daredevil series, Born Again.”

In other words, Marvel had been in the habit of putting shows in development based on comic book properties that had crossover potential, but not necessarily general audience appeal. That explanation illuminates the company’s decisions regarding Nova, Terror, Inc., and Strange Academy. Nova would have focused on a fan-favorite character, whose scenes from the 2006 Annihilation storyline are regularly shared online. Strange Academy, a relatively new comic series about young magic users, had potential for Harry Potter-style stories in the MCU. And the Z-list concept Terror, Inc. would have worked as a holiday special, not unlike Werewolf by Night.

It’s not hard to see how these projects could have ended up on screen. But it’s also not hard to imagine viewers skipping over the series, as the MCU has lost the prestige it once enjoyed after saturating the market with a barrage of less popular characters. Furthermore, none of these concepts have particularly strong ties to the Avengers, at least not the MCU variety, which remains the biggest draw for casual viewers.

The promotional campaigns for Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* feel like write-offs for Marvel, as if they’re happy to see any return on those investments at all. Likewise, Marvel Television and Marvel Animation still have Ironheart, Marvel Zombies, Eyes of Wakanda, and Wonder Man coming, projects that have been in development since before the company retooled its approach. Time will tell if they attract Disney+ subscribers.

But at the same time, it’s clear that the studio is putting quite a bit of care and attention into The Fantastic Four: First Steps, hoping to repeat the success of Deadpool & Wolverine and Avengers: Endgame. In theory, abandoning riskier projects like Nova and Strange Academy will allow Marvel to focus resources on stronger material, making series such as season two of X-Men ’97 as compelling as possible.

Because if there’s one thing Deadpool & Wolverine has shown, people aren’t experiencing superhero fatigue as much as they’re experiencing bad superhero movie and TV series fatigue.