Deadpool & Wolverine Leaves Fox’s X-Men Franchise in Weird Place with MCU

With Wolverine’s death in Logan, the Fox Universe has started to wither (well, that and Mr. Paradox using a MacGuffin to rush the process from a couple millenia to a few days). But instead of taking Mr. Paradox’s offer to move him into the mainline Marvel Universe (aka the Sacred Timeline), Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool tries to save his universe by plucking a less-important Wolverine from another timeline and bringing it to the Fox Universe.

To the shock of everyone, it works! At the end of Deadpool & Wolverine, Wade welcomes Logan (Hugh Jackman) and X-23 (Dafne Keen) to his apartment and they all share a meal with Deadpool’s supporting cast, confident that their universe will continue thriving.

Or, to put it in movie biz details that the film barely tries to hide, the 20th Century Fox superhero universe lives on, and Kevin Feige has a built-in reason to bring Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, Halle Berry’s Storm, James McAvoy’s Professor X, or anyone else from those movies back to the screen.

Secret Wars Rising

Really, we shouldn’t be too shocked about Feige keeping his options open.

After all, Hugh Jackman’s return generated just as much buzz for Deadpool & Wolverine as anything else, helping the movie drum up a projected $340 – $360 million global opening. Before that, Spider-Man: No Way Home became a giant hit despite lingering fears over the COVID pandemic because it brought back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield from previous Spidey movies. And while X-Men ‘97’s audacious storytelling exceeded all expectations, the show got initial attention by continuing the Fox Kids cartoon from the 1990s. The same series that made the original X-Men movie of 2000 appealing to 20th Century Fox.

But the biggest indicator is the fact that the MCU is midway through the Multiverse Saga, which at least at one time was expected to culminate in Avengers: Secret Wars. Given the language of “incursions” in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, smart money suggests that Marvel’s adapting the 2015 comic book story Secret Wars, in which the Avengers and the Illuminati dealt with the collapse of the multiverse.