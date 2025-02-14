Captain America Brave New World Ending Explained: Adamantium, Vibranium, and the Red Hulk

Red Hulk Smash

The Red Hulk reveal at the end comes as a surprise to no one, thanks to the trailers, but Rulk’s origin and legacy deserves some extra explanation. Writer Jeph Loeb and artist Ed McGuinness created Red Hulk in 2008, with a series that kept the monster’s identity a secret for years.

As in the comics, the MCU Red Hulk is Thaddeus Ross, portrayed here by Harrison Ford, and as in the comics, Samuel Sterns (Tim Blake Nelson) aka the Leader is instrumental in creating the Red Hulk. The comics present Ross’s transformation into the Red Hulk as a tragedy in which he becomes the thing he hates to finally destroy the Hulk. But in Brave New World, Ross becomes the Red Hulk because Sterns hides the formula inside of the President’s pills.

Brave New World ends with Ross restored to human form, contrite because of his actions, and Sterns in prison. Yet, as the Leader loves to remind everyone, he’s always six moves ahead. He may very well have a plan to transform Ross once again in a future movie—even if Kevin Feige needs to replace the 82-year-old actor with yet another performer to play Ross.

An Incredible Reunion

Captain America may have his name in the title, but Brave New World‘s emotional through-line focuses on Ross. Part of the reason that the Leader gets such access to Ross is because he’s created a pill that diminishes the effects of the President’s fatal heart condition. Ross needs the pills to stay alive, not the destroy the Hulk—his usual motivation—but to reconcile with his daughter Betty.

Ross’s imprisonment at the end of Brave New World is somewhat bittersweet for Ross. While he’s locked away in the Raft, the same place where he sent Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) at the end of Captain America: Civil War (where Ross was played by the late William Hurt), Ross’s willingness to take responsibility for his wrongdoing prompts Betty to visit him.

Betty’s arrival may confuse some viewers of Brave New World. She’s played by Liv Tyler, a fairly well-known actor, but the movie plays the moment as if we should recognize her character. We might, if we remember 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, in which she played Betty, daughter of Hurt’s Ross and the love interest of Bruce Banner, then played by Edward Norton.