Avengers: Doomsday Doesn’t Need Chris Evans as Captain America

Sam has the training and the compassion necessary to be the Sentinel of Liberty, even if we haven’t really had much of a chance to see him use those skills as Cap. For some reason, the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier sees Sam trying to give away the shield more than it puts him in the costume and his first movie as Cap doesn’t release for a few more weeks. At this point, Marvel hasn’t given Sam a shot to do his take on Captain America, certainly not as the leader of the Avengers.

To bring back Steve Rogers as Captain America now, before Sam can find his footing as the leader of Marvel’s heroes, would completely undercut him in the public eye. It would reduce Sam to Cap’s sidekick once again. Sure, it was cute when Steve kept lapping him on his left in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, but Sam’s more than earned the right to take Cap in a new direction.

Speaking of stopping new directions, the return of Chris Evans as Cap would feel like a tired retread. Spider-Man: No Way Home and Deadpool & Wolverine made a ton of money by carting out old favorites (including Evans but as the Human Torch), but that trick only works a couple of times. Soon, the glow of nostalgia will fade and the entire project will stink of a desperate cash grab. After all, Steve Rogers ended his story on a happy note just six short years ago, in a manner vastly different than the ignominious end of the Fox X-Men and Sony Spider-Man franchises.

However, as Deadpool & Wolverine reminded us, Evans doesn’t have to be Captain America to be in a Marvel movie.

Cap Gone Bad, Cap Gone Good, or No Cap At All?

At this point, we still don’t have any idea about the plot to Avengers: Doomsday. We know that it will set up the next movie Avengers: Secret Wars, which will likely adapt the comic book story about Doctor Doom “saving” the multiverse by recreating the universe in his image. Outside of that, we also know that it will feature Robert Downey Jr. as Victor Von Doom, a strange bit of casting that raises more questions than answers.

However, the fact that a beloved Marvel star, one who exited the franchise at the same time as Evans, is coming back in a very different form suggests that Evans has options beyond Captain America when he does inevitably return to the MCU.