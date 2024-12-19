Link Tank: Krysten Ritter Open to Jessica Jones Revival

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 star Krysten Ritter commented on possibly returning to the world of Marvel as her character Jessica Jones.

“It’s a character that I adore and love so much so, you know, you never know. I mean, it would be so lovely.” … “And I also have been in a lot of projects that come back, so you never know. Breaking Bad, I did El Camino, Veronica Mars…I’ve been open since it ended, but I’m also so thrilled to be doing Sonic and all the other projects I’m doing.”

