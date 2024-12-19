Link Tank: Krysten Ritter Open to Jessica Jones Revival
Krysten Ritter talks Jessica Jones, Stitch becomes Simba, Messi is coming to Disney+, and more in today's Link Tank!
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 star Krysten Ritter commented on possibly returning to the world of Marvel as her character Jessica Jones.
“It’s a character that I adore and love so much so, you know, you never know. I mean, it would be so lovely.” … “And I also have been in a lot of projects that come back, so you never know. Breaking Bad, I did El Camino, Veronica Mars…I’ve been open since it ended, but I’m also so thrilled to be doing Sonic and all the other projects I’m doing.”
Find the full interview from Entertainment Tonight here
Check out the trailer for A24’s Warfare, a gripping new war drama co-directed by Civil War‘s Alex Garland and Iraq War Veteran Ray Mendoza.
LEGO’s latest piece of 80s nostalgia has been revealed: the Blacktron Renegade!
“First introduced in the 1980s, the Blacktron Renegade was a fan-favourite spaceship from the classic LEGO Space era, known for its distinctive black and yellow design and asymmetrical shape. Combining nostalgia and a modern design, this collectable spaceship model recreates the Blacktron Renegade in staggering detail, offering fans a chance to rediscover the thrill of building classic LEGO space adventures.”
The next star of a Disney+ animated series is… Lionel Messi.
“Internationally-known footballer Lionel Messi is officially working with Disney. Messi’s upcoming animated series titled Messi and the Giants is expected to arrive on Disney Channel and Disney+ following its acquisition by Disney Branded Television.”
To celebrate the release of Mufasa: The Lion King this weekend, Disney released a new teaser for the live-action Lilo and Stitch remake, featuring the titular alien parodying The Lion King.