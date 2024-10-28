Venom 3’s Sinister Six Tease Is Too Little, Too Late

Enter: The Short-Sighted Studio

Sony had plans for a Sinister Six movie in production, but rotating directors and the eventual Marvel deal has left the project in development hell. Crucially, however, the studio has not given up, even though they no longer have Spider-Man available. Instead they’ve been teasing a larger group, first with Michael Keaton‘s Vulture arriving in the Sony universe and meeting Morbius in the desert, and now with Venom: The Last Dance. Throughout Venom 3, military man Strickland talks with a shadowy man about how to stop the monsters from a shadowy planet. The two make ominous references to “the Six.”

Although we don’t know the identities of the Six, we can take an educated guess that shadowy man (who is credited as “Lewis” and played by Reid Scott, who played Dr. Dan Lewis in previous Venom movies, but isn’t clear on screen) will gather Morbius, the Vulture, and Kraven, alongside maybe Chameleon and Rhino, assuming that they survive Kraven the Hunter.

Yes, that only leaves us with a Sinister Five, but Sony has options. Maybe we find out that Michael Mando’s Mac Gargan also zapped over with Vulture and he gets to be Scorpion here. Maybe Gargan gets a symbiote and becomes Venom like in the comics. Maybe the trauma of Area 51 makes Rhys Ifans’ Martin Moon remember his true identity as Curt Connors and he becomes the Lizard? Maybe the White Rabbit’s been hanging out the whole time in this universe and she can join up? Maybe Tom Hardy is paid enough to be convinced there’s another symbiote who could bond with Eddie Brock, like the mysterious (Venom clone?) one during the second post-credits scene? Maybe Madame Web baddie Ezekiel Sims will… nah, that’s too stupid to even joke about.

Exit: Taste and Common Sense!

I don’t know. The point is: Sony still wants a Sinister Six movie. And that’s a terrible idea.

Maybe 12 years ago, the idea of a bunch of supervillains coming together to fight a big bad would seem novel, especially in a movie. But by the time a Sinister Six film comes out, we’ll have had the Guardians of the Galaxy (they’re at best amoral in the first film), Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad, The Creature Commandos (which is literally The Suicide Squad with monsters), and Thunderbolts (without a definite article but with an asterisk). Baddies teaming up and becoming good guys has become to modern superhero movies what blue lights in the sky were to superhero movies 10 or so years ago.

Worse, Sony comes at the idea with characters best known as internet memes, which is worse than not being known at all. A Sinister Six film is creatively bankrupt and commercially dubious; a clear attempt to cash in on the dregs of a popular IP. Given that it comes at a time when superhero movies might be running on fumes, it would also, probably, be a financial disaster.