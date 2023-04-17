Ian Fleming’s Original James Bond Looked Nothing Like the Start of a Sexy Movie Franchise

Fleming made a card game the centerpiece of his book

In the unusually faithful 2006 film version of Casino Royale, which marked Daniel Craig’s debut in the role and returned the cinematic 007 to a more grounded approach, you’ll remember that the central set-piece of the movie is not a car chase or a shootout, but a high-stakes game of poker (it’s baccarat in the novel) between Bond and the villain, Le Chiffre, with lots of illicit money at stake.

Along the way (in both the book and the movie), there are attempts on Bond’s life during and after the game, as well as scenes featuring torture, executions, and suicide. The world that 007 inhabits may have the veneer of high living—custom martinis, fine foods, expensive cars, tailored clothing, beautiful women—but underneath the surface it’s inhabited by ugly, dark, soulless people who are after power, money, and geopolitical domination, and will use whatever means at their disposal to obtain those.

Here are the opening lines of the book Casino Royale: “The scent and smoke and sweat of a casino are nauseating at three in the morning. Then the soul erosion produced by high gambling – a compost of greed and fear and nervous tension – becomes unbearable and the senses awake and revolt from it.” Boy, makes you just want to put on your tux and head over there, doesn’t it?

Fleming, who reportedly downplayed his own abilities as a writer, pens the novel in a hard, no-frills fashion, ending each chapter on a cliffhanger of some kind to keep the reader turning the pages. That and his incredible fascination with even the minute details of Bond’s life and the world in which he moves are perhaps the author’s most distinctive trademarks. He may not have considered his work literature, but Fleming knew how to tell a tale in a gritty, uncluttered fashion.

In this first novel, his 007 is a reflection of that. Bond is a cold and, in many ways, simple man, dedicated to his appetites and his mission, and perhaps at his best when they are intertwined. But the complex moral quandary at the heart of Casino Royale—how far is each side willing to go—begins to get to him, and he ponders resigning from the Secret Service even as he also starts to fall in love with Vesper Lynd, a section assistant who accompanies him to the casino as part of his cover.

When Vesper commits suicide and Bond discovers that she was blackmailed into working as a double agent by SMERSH (Soviet intelligence), something in his heart seems to close again. He forgets about resignation and relays the news of Lynd’s passing by saying, “The bitch is dead now.”