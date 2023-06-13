The James Bond Rights Battle That Led to Octopussy vs. Never Say Never Again

Exit Bond’s Greatest Villain

Like clockwork, McClory announced his intentions in 1975 to make a new James Bond movie on his own, based again on the material in Thunderball. The Eon series was still going relatively strong, although it had cycled in the years since Thunderball through Connery (You Only Live Twice), George Lazenby (On Her Majesty’s Secret Service), and Connery again (Diamonds Are Forever) as Bond before settling on Roger Moore as 007. Moore’s first two entries, Live and Let Die and The Man with the Golden Gun, were moderate successes while his third picture, The Spy Who Loved Me, was in pre-production when the specter (pun intended) of a competing McClory film raised its head again.

When McClory found out that Ernst Blofeld and SPECTRE–last seen in Diamonds are Forever–were going to be the main enemies in The Spy Who Loved Me, he sued Eon, claiming that those elements could not be used since he, Whittingham, and Fleming had developed them. The court ended up awarding the rights to Blofeld and SPECTRE to McClory, forcing Eon to remove them from The Spy Who Loved Me and all of the company’s succeeding Bond movies for decades to come.

But both Eon and the Fleming estate also accused McClory of going past his brief as well and using material related to Bond that he was not supposed to. As a result of an ongoing legal assault from both, his project was scrapped (for the moment) and he was restricted to adapting only the material in Thunderball for any future attempts at a new 007 movie.

A ‘Mickey Mouse’ Production

McClory, who had not produced a single film since Thunderball back in 1965, refused to give up his dream of making a Bond movie, but the threat of legal action from both Eon and the Fleming estate kept other studios away from the project. In the end, McClory handed the rights in 1980 to producer Jack Schwartzman, who was able to navigate the legal waters and clear the runway for the film to move forward… with Sean Connery officially on board to reprise the role of Bond.

How was Connery lured back after swearing off the character completely following 1971’s Diamonds Are Forever? The process started with McClory’s attempt to get the project off the ground in 1975. He asked Connery if he’d be interested in writing the movie (with screenwriter Len Deighton) and possibly even directing it. Even though that version of the film didn’t happen, Connery had enjoyed the writing experience and began thinking about playing the part again.

When Schwartzman offered him a reported $5 million and a piece of the revived film’s box office in 1981, that sealed it. Connery had long felt that he had been underpaid for his efforts on the first five official Bond films he starred in, and saw this as an opportunity to both make up lost ground and shiv Broccoli. “I’d own a considerable piece of it and the financial return would be in ratio to my investment, which hasn’t been the case before,” he said at the time, according to Some Kind of Hero.