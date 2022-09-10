Ranking the Best Dracula Performances in Movies and TV

Bram Stoker once envisioned his most successful novel, Dracula, as a stage play. The actor he wanted to play the title role, Sir Henry Irving, walked out of the table read, yawning and griping about wordiness. It was probably the most auspicious walkout in horror entertainment history. Had Irving starred in a bomb, Bela Lugosi, Frank Langella, Gary Oldman, and quite a few other actors wouldn’t have been able to don the cape.

Dracula wasn’t the first book about vampires, but it was the first time Vlad “the Impaler” Tepes was portrayed as one. Until then, people thought of him as a cruel tyrant who nailed hats onto the heads of monks, and dipped his bread in the blood of vanquished soldiers. That is if they thought of him at all, outside of Romania, which celebrates him with pride as a freedom fighter and national protector, the “son of the dragon” who fought the Islamic Turks as they tried to conquer Transylvania and Wallachia. In the mid-1400s, the Pope loved Dracula, but let’s face it, he makes Luca Brasi in The Godfather look like a saint.

Dracula is a godsend to actors. He is the supreme villain, the most dangerous romantic lead, and the ultimate multidimensional character challenge. He can be charming or brutal, but he could also be a bat, a wolf, a wisp of smoke. Dracula could have the class of David Niven, who camped his way through 1975’s Vampira, or the brute strength of Dominic Purcell, who played Dracula as Drake in Blade: Trinity (2004). He can even be Judas Iscariot, at least according to Wes Craven and Gerard Butler. Alas, while Dracula does appear in the form of actor Charles Macaulay in the classic blaxploitation film Blacula, William Marshall played African prince Prince Mamuwalde in the title role. Nonetheless, we’ve seen many versions of the undead count.

Here are the 15 best Dracula performances for you.