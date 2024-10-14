The Best Blumhouse Horror Movies of All Time, Ranked

18. The Hunt

The Hunt, from director Craig Zobel and screenwriters Nick Cuse and Damon Lindelof, released to mixed reviews on March 13, 2020, just one week before the entire country shut down for the COVID pandemic. Unlucky as this timing might seem, it actually gave The Hunt surprising relevance. The Hunt stars Betty Gilpin as veteran Crystal May Creasey, who gets kidnapped with other working-class people of various political persuasions and hunted by rich elites.

The Hunt features plenty of political provocations and lots of blood and guts. But it primarily operates as an epistemological game, constantly undermining the audience’s knowledge. From an opening scene in which protagonists are introduced and then killed off to the final fight/intellectual debate, The Hunt violently illustrates the limits of our knowledge and the problem with adhering to ideology instead of fact. – Joe George

17. Hush

This taut thriller comes from Mike Flanagan, director of The Haunting of series and Doctor Sleep fame. Flanagan and his co-writer and star (and also wife), Kate Siegel, wanted to make a horror movie with little to no dialogue. So they came up with this concept of a deaf-mute woman (Siegel) in a remote house, who is stalked by a killer with a crossbow. Hush is at its peak in the first 20 minutes as the masked man (10 Cloverfield Lane’s John Gallagher Jr.) realizes his quarry can’t actually hear him and begins to play games.

The pair’s relationship with sound makes an interesting dynamic in this tense home invasion movie, though the cat and mouse chase does grow somewhat repetitive and generic as the film progresses. Still, a fine performance from Siegel and an indication of what Flanagan could do on a small budget make this very much worth checking out. – Rosie Fletcher

16. Happy Death Day

The Groundhog Day formula where an odious person is doomed to relive the same day countless times has proven remarkably flexible. And Happy Death Day is no exception with its horror-comedy blend of Punxsutawney hijinks and ‘80s slasher movie clichés. Starring a ridiculously game Jessica Rothe as Tree, the sorority girl who is constantly waking up with the hangover from hell, Happy Death Day follows the typical “Queen Bee” slasher archetype, and forces her to relive the same horror movie again and again. Until she can figure out who her masked killer is, and maybe how to be a better person, she’s condemned to die in increasingly preposterous ways. Worse still, she must also wake up in a dormitory afterward.

It’s derivative in a million different ways, but delightful in many more thanks to a cheeky atmosphere from director Christopher Landon and a very savvy, self-aware script by Scott Lobdell. Most of all though, it benefits from Rothe’s comedic talents on full display, as she backflips between initial verbal bitchiness and constant physical comedy. She even manages to find a little pathos, one stab wound at a time. – David Crow