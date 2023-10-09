The Forgotten Connection Between Little Women and The Mummy Movies

Lost in a Pyramid; or, The Mummy’s Curse (1869)

To be clear, American writer Louisa May Alcott did not invent Western fantasies about ancient Egypt or the first wave of Egyptomania that gripped Europe and North America in the 19th century. That initial fascination came from Napoleon’s invasion and conquest of Egypt in 1798 and, more importantly, Jean-François Champollion finally translating hieroglyphics for the modern world by decoding the Rosetta Stone in 1822.

Yet most of the early Western fiction about ancient Egypt romanticized the lost civilization instead of fearing it. Indeed, Edgar Allan Poe’s short story “Some Words with a Mummy” (1845) is a social satire in which Poe and some learned friends use galvanism (electricity) to reawaken a mummy and discover through conversation that the ancients were more technologically advanced and democratically evolved than the United States is in the 1840s. The tale drolly ends with Poe agreeing to be mummified so he can reawaken in 2045 to a presumably more enlightened era.

By comparison, Louisa May Alcott might arguably be the first to see the sensationalistic and lurid appeal in a curse unleashed by an undead being from a few thousand years ago. More fascinating still, her short story “Lost in a Pyramid; or, The Mummy’s Curse” was published in 1869, meaning it was written concurrently with Alcott’s work on the two volumes which compose her seminal masterpiece, Little Women. (Little Women was originally published in two parts between 1868 and 1869, the latter of which was originally titled Good Wives in the UK.) If you’ve seen the more recent film adaptations, this would line up with onscreen depictions of Jo March writing sensationalist potboilers and pulps while paying her bills as a young woman living alone in New York City.

In fact, the main characters of “Lost in a Pyramid” quite clearly mirror the dynamic Alcott created between Jo March and the wealthy boy next-door with Italian blood, Theodore “Laurie” Laurence. In “Lost in a Pyramid,” the main character is Paul Forsyth, a young man of “swarthy” complexion and means, who is introduced teasing his companion, Evelyn (or Eve), about his fantastic adventures in Egypt. With the vicarious thrill Eve derives from Paul’s stories, and her implicit wish to go on such adventures herself, the two resemble Jo and Laurie, except this pair actually intends to marry.

By beginning with Paul’s recollections, the first half of the story focuses on a foreboding adventure where he and a professor named Niles get lost while exploring the Great Pyramid of Cheops (Khufu). Alcott’s inaccurate vision of the pyramid is a creepy one too, filled with labyrinthine passageways half buried in sand, and with mummy sarcophagi resting on shelves along nearly every wall. After Paul and Niles attempt to follow the bare footprints of an unknown party (a mummy, perhaps?) Niles breaks his leg, and in a desperate attempt to signal to their guide where they are, Paul and the professor create a fire in the gloom… and they achieve this by burning the first sarcophagus and mummy they can find.

That mummy turns out to be the body of a woman, whom the pair rather eagerly unwrap in order to discover trinkets. One of those prizes is a gold case with mysterious seeds hidden within. There is also a scroll, which reveals the mummy was once a great sorceress and she “bequeathed her curse to whoever should disturb her rest.”