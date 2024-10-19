The Best Horror Movies of the 1990s

The people under the stairs are all too-real. They were swiped by the leather-clad landlord (Everett McGill) and his righteously raging sister (Wendy Robie), who call themselves “Daddy” and “Mommy”—stand-ins for the Reagans. The kids are now imprisoned in the walls. They are abused, mutilated, fed from garbage pails, and under the threat of being butchered for cannibal cuisine. The People Under the Stairs is over-the-top in character assassination, social symbolism, and anger. But it is also street legal horror that creeps you out and can keep you up at night. – Tony Sokol

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

No one can make blood look as inviting and dangerous as Gary Oldman does when his Count Dracula licks the stain off a simple cut from a straight razor. Director Francis Ford Coppola infused Bram Stoker’s Dracula with beauty and brutality in equal measures, and transformed the horror genre into high art. More faithful to the book than most adaptations, this filled in the backstory, finding a warrior and a lover who could not be vanquished. The vampire Count Dracula has always been a sexy beast, but he becomes a romantic antihero here when seen through the eyes of Winona Ryder’s Mina.

Oldman’s Dracula is one of the most human of the vampires because he is haunted. In life as a warrior king, he did abominable things, damning himself in the sight of God and all things decent. In undeath, he is a lovelorn fool pining for centuries over a lost love in a dusty Transylvanian castle. When Jonathan Harker (Keanu Reeves) arrives with a deal on a deed to London’s Carfax Abbey, he brings more than a Gothic mansion with Victorian charm. He brings the reincarnated soul of the Count’s beloved wife Elisabeta, who was cruelly tricked into suicide while he was out fighting his crusades. Horror fantasy or romantic tragedy, Bram Stoker’s Dracula savors the blood, but serves it as an extravaganza, dishing out a vampire classic. – TS

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me (1992)

Looking back, it’s easy to see why so many people hated Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me. Not only had the initial buzz surrounding the ABC series Twin Peaks died down midway through its second and final season, but the prequel film didn’t even cater to diehards. Gone were nearly all of the quirky townspeople from the show, and beloved lead Agent Cooper gets just a couple of scenes, a byproduct of actor Kyle MacLachlan’s falling out with director David Lynch. Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost isn’t involved in the film, and the movie doesn’t even solve the cliffhanger that closes the show.

However, once those expectations and disappointments fade away, people can see Fire Walk With Me for the harrowing movie it is. While plenty of surreal, other-dimensional stuff happens in the movie, most of the film focuses on the final week in the life of Laura Palmer. Aided by Sheryl Lee’s raw and honest performance, Fire Walk With Me transforms Laura Palmer from a cypher through which other characters work out their ideas about good and evil and into a real, flesh and blood person. Lee plays Laura as teen girl doing her best under the weight of expectations—expectations from cosmic forces, from her neighbors, and from fans of the show. – JG

Candyman (1992)

Bernard Rose made a brilliant but politically-loaded choice while adapting Clive Barker’s “The Forbidden” into Candyman: He moved the story about a ghost/urban legend who was murdered by a mob and now haunts impoverished slums from London to Chicago’s real-life government projects, Cabrini-Green (which has since been torn down). Rose then made the ghost who was lynched into a Black man (played with irresistible fatalism by Tony Todd). And the woman that same specter now torments is white.