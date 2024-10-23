The Spooky Horror Movie and Music Video Tie-Ins of the ’80s and ’90s

Fright Night (1985): “Fright Night” by J. Geils Band

Things continue to be ‘80s as hell but with a lesser budget as J. Geils Band did the title track for Fright Night. The video mainly deals with the band spending time at home, which also seems to triple as a psychiatrist office and a music venue. They bounce around between desperately closing the windows (which project clips of the movie after they do so) and performing a concert. During the first chorus, Seth Justman pulls off a clap so slick that you can tell how proud he is of nailing it.

The incoherence leads to a final moment where the band shares a bed and realizes that one of them has monster feet. Everyone’s freaked out that one of them is a ghoul, and nobody knows who they belong to. J. Geils Band split up immediately after this video was filmed, so I’d like to believe that this was the official reason.

Friday the 13th Part VI (1986): “Man Behind the Mask” by Alice Cooper

Shockingly, this would be the only Friday the 13th movie to get its own video, but it’s a doozy. A teenager wants to go out on a date, but his father (who is obviously Alice Cooper) refuses to let him borrow the car. So the boy and his girlfriend walk to the theater to see Jason Lives in a cinema filled with Alice Cooper fans. Throughout the movie, Alice Cooper does stuff like take over the feed, jump out from behind the screen while wearing a hockey mask, and pull the teens into the film where they are trapped in a cage.

They do eventually get out of that and return to their seats, acting like this is no big deal. On their way home, Cooper continues to menace them, only to be pulled into the night by Jason himself. Not that it sticks, as the ending reveals Cooper as the boy’s dad. The boy’s name is also Jason, and even he is just as confused about this whole video as we are. Cooper offers to explain it, but the video ends, so screw us, I guess.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3 (1983): “Dream Warriors” by Dokken

This is one of the rare music videos that does not montage movie footage sprinkled throughout. Instead, it creates an alternate narrative that seamlessly inserts movie footage. It follows protagonist Kristen Parker (Patricia Arquette) as she has confrontations with Freddy in her nightmares, but the big difference is that she’s really, REALLY into the band Dokken. So into Dokken that they constantly appear in her dreams, garnering reactions of fear, confusion, and eventually acceptance.

It’s a kickass video with a kickass song, culminating in Freddy being defeated by how much Dokken rocks. Freddy himself wakes up from a nightmare, angrily asking us, “Who were those guys?” This is right around when Freddy became a cultural icon with Robert Englund playing up his goofier demeanor. Which leads us to our next video…