Steven Spielberg, David Fincher, and the Directors Who Almost Made Star Wars Movies

Phil Lord and Chris Miller – Solo: A Star Wars Story

Solo: A Star Wars Story‘s tepid performance at the box office in 2018 can at least be partially blamed on its very public behind-the-scenes issues, including the firing of directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller 90 days into production. Lord and Miller had previously directed The Lego Movie and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, as well as 21 Jump Street and its sequel, which seemed to position them as a great pair of filmmakers to give a movie galaxy’s favorite scoundrel its own unique tone and story.

Unfortunately, Lucasfilm disagreed with the duo’s approach as filming began. According to an anonymous crew member, Lord and Miller drew the ire of the higher ups because they would allow time for experimentation within scenes that would then often require overtime requests for crew members. Co-writer Jonathan Kasdan, however, gave Lord and Miller the benefit of the doubt saying, “The issues we were having were much more in the bones and practical. Chris and Phil did everything they could to make it work, as did we. The questions only became about how to make the movie most efficiently in the time we had to do it.”

Lord and Miller have since gone on to produce Sony’s hit series of animated Spider-Verse movies – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Across the Spider-Verse, and Beyond the Spider-Verse – so this kind of feels like a loss for Lucasfilm. Not that Ron Howard did a horrible job in the short time he had to rework the movie into something closer to Lucasfilm’s original vision, which reportedly involved reshooting much of what had already been filmed, but still – it’s hard not to feel like we were robbed of a chance to see what Lord and Miller could do with the franchise.

Zack Snyder

Before Rebel Moon was picked up by Netflix and Zack Snyder’s space opera became a world of its own, the filmmaker pitched the idea, or at least something similar to it, to Lucasfilm as a potential Star Wars project. Snyder wanted to make something a more adult sci-fi movie inspired by the samurai films of Akira Kurosawa, which George Lucas himself drew on to create this universe. But conversations never got very far, especially after Disney purchased Lucasfilm and took the franchise in a new direction.

Years later, Snyder sounds relieved that Lucasfilm passed so he could make his “Seven Samurai movie in space” in his own way and without the restrictions of Lucas’ world. He told Den of Geek during a set visit in 2022: “I do understand the love of Star Wars, how canonized it is… and actually how immobile it is. That’s why I’m here now doing Rebel Moon the way I’m doing it, because we really have no rules except for the ones we make.”

Josh Trank – Boba Fett Movie

After the success of his film Chronicle in 2014, Josh Trank was hired by Lucasfilm to write and direct a Boba Fett solo movie. This plan fell apart, however, after reports of Trank’s turbulent relationship with 20th Century Fox and the chaos on the set of their Fantastic Four reboot came to light. Trank was scheduled to appear at 2015’s Star Wars Celebration event to officially unveil the project, but dropped out at the last minute. The director announced his official departure from the Boba Fett film days later, and in 2020, he revealed to Polygon that he “knew he was going to be fired if he didn’t quit.”