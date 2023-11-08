David Lynch and the Star Wars: Return of the Jedi That Might Have Been

As for Return of the Jedi, well, it remains one of the best Star Wars films ever made, Wookiees and all.

The Return of the Jedi That Might Have Been

It’s actually hard to imagine that Lynch’s version of Star Wars would be much different than the one helmed by Marquand. Although Lynch didn’t care much for science fiction or Star Wars in particular, Dune was the one outlier. Even then, Lynch took an interest in Dune because he thought it would give him the opportunity to create worlds, something that Lucas liked to do himself. There have long been rumors that Marquand found it difficult to work with Lucas’ hands on approach to producing, and that it was the Maker himself who ended up ghost directing the film. How much of Marquand’s vision actually made it to the big screen remains a subject of debate within the fandom. It seems really unlikely that an auteur like Lynch would have fared much better. One only needs to watch at the theatrical cut of Dune, which the director has since disowned, for proof.

While YouTube creators have spliced clips from Jedi and Lynch’s movies to make a hypothetical “Lynch Cut” of the film, and surely some doofus dabbling in AI will eventually program “David Lynch’s Return of the Jedi” (we all can guess what Lynch would think of that idea), the finished film would likely have little of Lynch’s authorial voice. After all, the best he got in Dune were some gross visuals, an even more mutated Guild Navigator, and, by accident, Patrick Stewart with a pug. Nonetheless, it’s fun to imagine what Lynch would have done had Lucas given him free rein on the project.

Lynch likes his heroes to be paragons like Sailor from Wild at Heart or Agent Cooper from Twin Peaks, men who endure bizarre difficulties and whose inherent goodness manifests in unusual ways, but remain resolute. We could see how he would have treated Darth Vader more like a manifestation of the Force’s dark side, bombarding his enemies with nightmarish visions (which was actually plot point in Leigh Brackett’s draft of The Empire Strikes Back). But like the Lodge Spirits of Twin Peaks, he and Kenobi or Yoda would not map so cleanly into Lucas’s good guy and bad guy distinction. Lynch might have enjoyed some of the darker endings for the film Lucas and screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan flirted with, though.

Given his fascination with women in trouble, the hero of Lynch’s Return of the Jedi may very well have been Leia, especially with her newly-revealed connection to Luke and Vader. Where Leia and Han of the finished Return of the Jedi get shoved into side quests, the pull Leia feels between Luke and Vader might have become the true crux of the film, making for the surreal set pieces that Lynch loves so much.

But as fun as the thought exercise is, it’s probably for the best that this collaboration never happened and that movie history ran its course. All these years later, we now get to marvel not only at how well Return of the Jedi turned out but also what a fascinating oddity Lynch’s Dune truly is. We’re glad Lucas showed Lynch those Wookiees.