Matthew Vaughn’s Solution for Star Wars: Reboot the Skywalker Saga

When writer-director Matthew Vaughn came by the Den of Geek studio at New York Comic Con over the weekend, it was a curious time for many of the subjects and stories which naturally intrigue him. Chief among them, of course, is his new meta-spy-action-romance thriller, Argylle. Due out next February, that film returns to the espionage genre which Vaughn has already visited via the Kingsman movies, although now with a twist. In a riff on Romancing the Stone, Argylle is about an espionage novelist (Bryce Dallas Howard) who ends up commandeered into a real-world caper.

The film isn’t exactly subverting the tropes and iconography of James Bond, but then again Vaughn also coyly suggests that Henry Cavill plays “007 and a half” in the movie. Vaughn should know too, especially if the latest James Bond movie rumors are true. For when we sit down with the maverick filmmaker, unverified reports on social media are spreading again with breathless certainty that Aaron Taylor-Johnson will be the next 007—an actor whom Vaughn helped reach international attention more than a decade ago in 2010’s Kick-Ass.

“Can you imagine?” Vaughn says with a subtle smile when we point out that the Bond producers might be fans, considering they also took interest in Daniel Craig nearly 20 years ago after seeing the future Bond actor in Vaughn’s directorial debut, Layer Cake (2004). “Aaron would make a very good Bond,” Vaughn continues. “I think Aaron and Henry would be the two best Bonds out there, with Aaron being an astonishingly good [choice].”

Vaughn obviously has given this some thought, pointing out during our conversation that Cavill lost the 007 role to Craig in Casino Royale probably “because he was just too young at that time.” It was, in fact, the same Bond film Vaughn almost directed before the deal fell through in 2005.