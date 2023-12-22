Rebel Moon: All the Major Star Wars Influences in the New Zack Snyder Movie

Luke is an innocent farm boy unaware of his own lineage or powers at the start of A New Hope, but by the time we meet Kora, she’s already complicit in countless atrocities committed during her days as a Space Nazi. The Kora living a quiet life on Veldt is in need of redemption for past crimes, which you could argue puts her closer to Darth Vader’s arc in the movies than Luke. Either way, it’s clear Snyder is nodding at the Skywalkers here, both the good and bad parts of that legacy.

You could also make a case that there’s a bit of Luke in Michiel Huisman’s Gunnar, a farmer who is initially too much of a coward to stand up to the Imperium, but later discovers the fighting spirit in the third act. Don’t get me wrong, Luke’s much braver than Gunnar from act one, but he also has to overcome his own doubts — about his place in the larger galaxy, the Rebellion’s chances against the Empire, his abilities, and the Force itself — in order to become his best self. That’s a bit like Gunnar choosing to fight when it matters most in the third act of Rebel Moon.

The Imperium and the Bloodaxes

You could barely call it a nod or an homage. Snyder basically used cut and paste for this universe’s central conflict. We learn very early on that there’s a war going on beyond the peaceful farmlands of Veldt between the evil Imperium and the Bloodaxes, the faction of resistance fighters who are pushing back against fascist tyranny. Like the Rebellion, the Bloodaxes are outnumbered, outgunned, and constantly pursued by their much more powerful enemy. They fly starfighters against the Imperium’s mightier freighters and usually have to resort to guerilla tactics to wage war on their oppressors. They’re also led by a brother and sister, which is obviously no accident.

Of course, Snyder employs a completely different visual aesthetic for his rebels than the orange jumpsuit-wearing ones in Lucas’ world. The director favors the grungy Viking look and massive guns that make the Bloodaxes look like something right out of the pages of Heavy Metal magazine (which was his intention). Meanwhile, the Space Nazis look like exactly that, down to the SS uniforms worn by Admiral Noble and the Regent, who lead armies of stormtroopers in everything but name.

Noble and Vader, Balisarius and the Emperor

Again, Snyder is taking classic Star Wars characters, changing their names and looks but essentially copying their roles in the story. Regent Balisarius is clearly meant to be the Emperor, the all-powerful leader of the Imperium who ascended the throne after the fall of the last government upon the death of Motherworld’s king. Like Palpatine, Balisarius was once a Senator (the Galactic Senate is one of the more curious things Snyder borrows from Star Wars, considering its unpopularity in the Prequels). He’s also the corrupting force that twisted Kora in her youth, much like Palpatine tried to do to Luke in Return of the Jedi.

Noble is incredibly Vader coded, down to the very machine parts he’s hiding under his flesh and the weird goo used to heal him in the last minutes of the film. He’s hell-bent on destroying the Bloodaxes at all costs, spends much of the movie chasing these rebels, and has no problem killing anyone who stand in his way. Noble also takes out his frustrations on his own men a la Vader and would definitely Force choke them if he could. But Snyder also makes the character weirdly horny in a way Vader never was. Not even creepy Attack of the Clones Anakin was so hot and bothered as to get down with Noble’s version of tentacle porn. The director really wants you know that, unlike Star Wars, this movie really isn’t for 12 year olds.