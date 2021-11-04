The X-Men: First Class Sequel We Never Got from Matthew Vaughn

Matthew Vaughn’s X-Men: First Class is making its premiere on Disney+ this week. Normally, content that’s being added to a massive streaming service doesn’t need to be singled out. And yet, when looking back at that now 10-years-old and still groovy superhero adventure, it feels worthy of the spotlight, not least of all because there’s a whole new generation of superhero fans who’ve probably never seen what is quite arguably the best X-Men movie ever made.

In our current moment when fan culture constantly obsesses over what’s next—what year will we get that fabled reboot of the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and what will the cast look like?—high-water marks from the past tend to go forgotten. This is particularly apt for X-Men: First Class since the new era of fun go-go mutant movies that film promised ultimately went on to crash and burn with the bad and worse one-two punch of X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) and Dark Phoenix (2019). But it didn’t have to go this way. At its core, Vaughn’s 1962-set First Class was as much a soft reboot of the X-Men movie franchise as it was a prequel to the Bryan Singer and Brett Ratner films, and in some other universe the story it began might’ve ended quite differently.

For starters, Vaughn himself was originally slated to helm not just First Class but a whole trilogy of X-Men period pieces, which would’ve begun with the ’62-set adventure and culminated in the ‘70s with X-Men: Days of Future Past. But in between, we would’ve gotten something very different: a movie that didn’t throw away most of the First Class roster beyond Xavier (James McAvoy), Magneto (Michael Fassbender), and Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence).

Vaughn confirmed as much several years ago when he revealed to Max Evry at ComingSoon that the original plan was to do a second movie that would’ve further developed some of the background players, like Nicholas Hoult’s Beast, Banshee (Caleb Landry Jones), and of course Emma Frost (January Jones). All of these characters were part of an ensemble dynamic in First Class that emphasized a youthful exuberance in-keeping with the popular imagination of 1960s pop culture.