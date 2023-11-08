Star Wars Just Canceled Another Movie Project

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has put the final nail in the coffin of the high-profile Star Wars movie he was developing with Loki and Doctor Strange scribe Michael Waldron. When asked at The Marvels premiere whether the film was still happening, Feige told ET, “No.”

This puts an end to months of speculation about whether the movie had been shelved. Rumors of the project’s cancellation swirled in April after this year’s Star Wars Celebration event. While Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy took the stage to confirm work on a new Rey movie, a New Republic film directed by Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni, and a Jedi origin epic from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold, Feige and Waldron’s project was curiously absent despite being previously announced by former Disney chief creative officer Alan Horn in 2019.

“With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together,” Horn said in a statement to THR at the time.

But in an interview in April, Kennedy refuted that Feige and Waldron ever actually started work on a Star Wars movie despite Waldron confirming to Den of Geek in 2022 that he was in the process of penning the script: “It’s coming along, it’s nice to have some time to focus on it. And it’s fun to get to do something that feels fresh and original, and I’m excited to work with Kevin again, and with the team at Lucasfilm. And I love Star Wars. So it’s a blast.”