Terminator Creator Explains Dark Fate Disappointment

Linda Hamilton with a rocket launcher. A gloopy shape-changing robot. Arnold Schwarzenegger with a cool beard. The trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate was filled with elements designed to appeal to fans of the long-running, and often lackluster, sci-fi franchise. But none were as important as a simple block of text declaring, “Producer James Cameron Returns.”

While Cameron created the franchise with the stripped-down The Terminator in 1984, and then returned with the definitive action blockbuster Terminator 2: Judgment Day in 1991, he remained hands-off for everything that followed. And everything that followed failed to live up to the standard Cameron set. Sure, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles have their defenders, but no one would argue that either entry holds a candle to the first two movies.

Based on a story by Cameron (and Charles Eglee and Josh Friedman, and a script written by David Goyer, Justin Rhodes, and Billy Ray), Terminator: Dark Fate found Hamilton’s Sarah Connor called away from destroying T-800s to defend future resistance leader Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes) from a new Terminator from the future (Gabriel Luna). Along the way, Connor and Ramos team with Grace (McKenzie Davis), an augmented soldier from the future, and Schwarzenegger as “Carl”, a T-800 who has been living a peaceful existence with his family.

Although many consider Dark Fate to be the best in the franchise since T2, Cameron does look back on the movie with some regret. While promoting his latest flick Avatar: The Way of Water, Cameron admitted to Deadline that his return to the series didn’t go the way he had hoped. And things started to go wrong with the people responsible for making Terminator: Cameron and Schwarzenegger.