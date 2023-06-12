The Weirdest Cameos in Superhero Movies

Elon Musk (Iron Man 2, 2010)

The Superhero Movie Industrial Complex has a lot to answer for (even as it keeps me employed), but one of the most damning may be its valorizing of the maverick tech genius in the form of Tony Stark. When kept in the world of fantasy, Stark is a compelling character, the Merchant of Death who has a change of heart and tries to make the world a better place. But in the real world, tech leaders exploit the labor of others while advocating “advancements” that further diminish humanity. None more so than South African emerald mine scion Elon Musk, who every day reveals himself to be a bargain-bin Lex Luthor and nothing like Tony Stark.

And yet, in the largely disastrous Iron Man 2, Tony and Pepper Potts follow Natasha Romanoff (still incognito as Tony’s personal assistant) into a fancy restaurant. The two choose a table next to Elon Musk, who hops up to congratulate Pepper on her promotion to head of Stark Industries. That in and of itself is fine. Marvel has always taken place in the “world outside your window,” so it makes sense that a billionaire would be hanging out with other billionaires. No, the real problem comes when both Tony and Pepper compliment Musk and his idea for an electric jet, with an impressed Stark saying, “We’ll make it work.”

Lloyd Kaufman (Guardians of the Galaxy, 2014)

Lloyd Kaufman is everything Disney isn’t. Where the company founded by Walt Disney built its empire on family-friendly entertainment that never makes anyone uncomfortable, Kaufman created Troma Entertainment, a direct-to-video company that makes movies only to offend. With gleefully tasteless, low-budget offerings such as The Toxic Avenger and Class of Nuke ‘Em High, Troma established a cult status that still persists today, long after its 80s and 90s heyday. Out from those halcyon days came a writer who worked under Kaufman named James Gunn, whose first screenplay became the 1996 spoof Tromeo and Juliet (featuring Sean Gunn in a supporting role).

As fans of Gunn’s blockbuster work know, the director loves to work with the same group of people, bringing his brother Sean, pal Nathan Fillion, and others across multiple projects. So we understand why he chose Kaufman to be one of the prisoners in the Kiln who jeers at Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy. And we understand why he brought Kaufman back as one of the card players in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, alongside fellow returnees Howard the Duck (voiced by Seth Green) and Old 97s frontman Rhett Miller under alien makeup. But there’s no denying the cognitive dissonance from seeing the King of Offensive Schlock in a big-budget Disney picture.

Drew Barrymore (Batman Forever, 1995)

In 1996, the horror movie Scream pulled an infamous trick on the audience. The movie begins with Drew Barrymore as Casey Becker, presumably the movie’s lead. After all, Barrymore was already in her second phase as a movie star, having transitioned from kid actor/scion of a famed Hollywood family to wild young adult, with leading roles in Guncrazy, Bad Girls, and Boys on the Side. But Casey dies before the credits roll, leaving viewers shocked and confused.

As Sugar, the “nice” Two-Face girlfriend, opposite Debi Mazar as Spice, Barrymore gets to live to the closing credits of Batman Forever. But she has less screen time, fewer lines, and even less to do than Casey. In fact, her only significant contribution to the plot of Batman Forever involves revealing to the hero the captive Dr. Chase Meridian. Even at the time, audiences wondered why such a high-profile actor would take such a thankless role, briefly distracting our attention from Jim Carrey’s unmitigated devouring of every piece of scenery.