X2’s Nightcrawler Opening Is Still a Standout Superhero Movie Scene

So much of it intriguingly works, too, because of Lincoln and all the other little flourishes that seek to turn this comic book adventure into something that reflects our world. It doesn’t want you to escape into the fantasy.

Lincoln’s speech was of course intended to be heard by the nation’s Southern states after the election of 1860, making it something of a final overture toward reconciliation before South Carolina began firing cannons at federal soldiers, all in the hope of preserving their “peculiar” institution of slavery. But the specter of real-life persecutions and injustices always linger over the best X-Men stories.

Consider that elsewhere in the X2 opening, Cumming’s Nightcrawler hides his blue and tattooed physicality beneath a trenchcoat, hat, and mask, lowering his head in a stance that perfectly mimics the White House portrait of President John F. Kennedy, another leader who saw difficult days marred by the threat of war and the promise of civil rights. The movie trusts viewers to know what happened to JFK, just as it does Lincoln. After all, the opening is nothing if not a comic book riff on such horrors.

Hence the movie’s fabulous table-setter, complete with composer John Ottman eschewing his own thematic music for something a little more classical yet undeniably urgent. The score reworks Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Requiem,” a piece of music Mozart left unfinished at his death in 1791 and the writing of which has amusingly been suggested to have killed him, at least per the film Amadeus (1984). One cannot even help but ponder if Mozart’s own posthumous history with racist and bigoted movements—with the Nazis claiming Mozart’s music as one of the triumphs of German culture in their nationalist propaganda—is also intentionally being echoed in a movie about minority groups who are persecuted by those in power.

Indeed, so many of the best X-Men stories embrace the characters as a metaphor for the marginalized and oppressed, and how they can be scapegoated and segregated by society. Comic book writer Chris Claremont’s choice to turn the villain Magneto into an antihero in the source material, one who saw his family murdered during the Holocaust, became the backbone of the X-films, serving as the opening prologue of both X-Men and X-Men: First Class (2011). And in 2003, America was flirting with its own 21st century flavors of oppression with then-President Bush preparing to launch a successful reelection campaign partially built around the disingenuous promise that his second administration would seek a constitutional amendment that would ban gay marriage. It was an empty talking point that nevertheless inflamed the more hateful corners of American life, and which helped get Bush back in the White House.

The filmmakers are aware of their political moment in X2, with the fictional President McKenna (Cotter Smith) bearing a passing resemblance to Bush as he weighs the idea of mutant registration—as well as then surreptitiously ordering a paramilitary force to round up mutants in Charles Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters. He is manipulated into thinking this is a good idea because of the events in the opening sequence, where Cumming’s devilish-looking Nightcrawler attacks him where he lives.