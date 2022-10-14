Halloween Ends Review: Do You Promise?

How do you explain what is at the center of a black hole? By definition, the color black is the absence of light. Trying to comprehend that on a cosmic scale, where a vast inky emptiness is so overwhelming that literal light cannot escape its gravitational pull, remains difficult to fathom, be ye astronomers or storytellers.

Take this weekend’s Halloween Ends for example. For two movies now, director David Gordon Green and his team of co-writers, which includes Danny McBride, have attempted to graph a rationalization for the absolute absence of light onto John Carpenter’s Boogeyman made flesh. Which is to say, they’ve attempted to explain Michael Myers. Literally credited as “the Shape” in the original Halloween masterpiece of 1978, Michael was always intended to be the absence of light, of color, and of anything else that could be construed as a scrap of humanity. He was evil personified.

Green inherently understands this, as indicated when he succinctly recaptured that essence of the idea in 2018’s Halloween, a revival so good it brought Jamie Lee Curtis back as the best iteration of Laurie Strode in 40 years. And it ended her story, along with Michael’s, pretty damn well. Hence why the two obligatory follow-ups Green and producer Jason Blum have pursued feel so unnecessary. They said it all the first time, so what’s left?

Two films and four hours later, the answer appears to be a microcosm of the same old mistakes that ran the original Halloween franchise into the ground with a series of diminishing returns. Green attempts to expand on the question of Michael Myers, and while his answer is more ambitious and intriguing than the witchcraft schlock provided by the Cult of Thorn in Halloween 6 (1995) or Rob Zombie’s Goliath-sized Dahmer in the 2007 remake, it’s still ultimately just as unsatisfying.