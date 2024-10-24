Venom: The Last Dance Post-Credits Scenes and That Knull Moment Explained
Exclusive: We unpack the Venom 3 post-credits scenes with writer-director Kelly Marcel, including how it's just a "taster" of the plans Sony has for "future Knull movies!"
This article contains Venom: The Last Dance spoilers.
For many, losing their significant other can feel a lot like the end of the world. But for Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock, it could be literally that after Venom: The Last Dance comes to a close. When we leave Hardy’s erstwhile superhero, his better half—the slimy, gooey, raven-black symbiote who calls itself Venom—is dead. Probably.
Venom definitely seems to sacrifice himself when the symbiote assimilates and destroys all of the bad juju from a symbiotic tracker sent to Earth to hunt him down. In the aftermath, most of the other symbiotes in the ruins of Area 51 are vaporized, and Eddie is alone. Forced to wander the streets of New York City, a locale Venom always dreamed of seeing, Eddie must make peace with a reality where the alien goo who made him whole is out of his life seemingly for good. But that doesn’t mean his dance with the symbiotes is over.
The Black King Rises
In the film’s first of two post-credits scenes, this one playing during the mid-credits, we get another look at the mysterious big bad glimpsed at the beginning of the movie. He is the symbiote warlord so powerful that even Venom daren’t speak his name above a whisper: Knull. Now, at the end of all things, we finally get a good look at Knull’s face in extreme close-up as he directly addresses the audience.
“Your protector is gone,” he threatens us while shattering the fourth wall. Now nothing will save you from Knull!
It’s a bit of a shock to see this considering that Venom 3 has been heavily marketed as, well, the last dance with Tom Hardy. And writer-director Kelly Marcel confirms it is indeed that when she stops by the Den of Geek studio to discuss the film. Still, she confirms for us that this is only the beginning for Knull…
“I mean, that’s the King in Black,” Marcel tells us. “That’s a very, very big character from the canon, and one we always knew that we wanted to introduce. But as you’ve seen, it’s just a little introduction to Knull. It’s just a little taster. And I know that there are plans for future Knull movies because there have to be. He just can’t be in this and then be done.”
Indeed, the comic book Knull is kind of a big deal in the world of Venom and Marvel Comics despite only first appearing in 2018’s Venom #3, courtesy of writer Donny Cates and artist Ryan Stegman. In that comic it is revealed Knull is the God of the Symbiotes, who goes back to the beginning of the universe when he was originally an unnamed force of evil so great that the Celestials (remember them?) banished him to a barren, silent planet. However, it was there he did go forth and multiply, with his children being the venomous and vile symbiotes who were created to destroy the Celestials’ work throughout the cosmos like the demonic hellspawn they are.
This is, at least in the comics, the new and real origin for the symbiotes. And according to Marcel, who has been a writer on the Venom movies since the beginning, the plan is for Knull to appear in multiple movies in the future. While she is intentionally vague on what kind of movies those might include, she does confirm it was a joy to have no less than the great Andy Serkis—Gollum and Planet of the Apes’ Caesar, as well as the director of Venom: Let There Be Carnage—return to the Venom series to play Knull in mocap.
“It was really wonderful,” Marcel says of Serkis’ return. “Both Tom and I absolutely love Andy, who’s a big part of the Venom family. We always knew that he would be Knull. Knull, as you know, is CGI and mocap. So we needed the greatest voice actor that there is, and Andy Serkis is definitely that guy. And he was so thrilled to come back as well. It was really fun. We had a great couple days doing that.”
That OTHER Post-Credits Scene
Also—in case you didn’t stay for the very end—there is another post-credits scene, this one actually after all the credits have fully wrapped. During this stinger the bartender from way back at the beginning of Venom: The Last Dance is shown to have been hidden away somewhere in Area 51 this whole time. Furthermore, he survived all the carnage unleashed by the various other symbiotes!
So at the end of things, he emerges from the smoldering ruins to find himself as the veritable last man on Earth (or in the desert). Yet we see a few drops of symbiote still oozing from a vial once held by Juno Temple’s Dr. Payne, and a cockroach is sniffing around it. So… does this set up the return of Venom?!
It’s not entirely clear but a Venom clone, sometimes known as “Mania” in the comics, once survived a nuclear explosion by taking over a swarm of cockroaches. It seems quite plausible that Sony is leaving the door open for our favorite Venom’s return by suggesting that the symbiote in the vial is a clone of the one we’ve been following for three movies. And if so, it could use cockroaches to find Edie again… maybe. Food for thought, slime buckets.
Venom: The Last Dance is in theaters now.