Venom: The Last Dance Post-Credits Scenes and That Knull Moment Explained

“Your protector is gone,” he threatens us while shattering the fourth wall. Now nothing will save you from Knull!

It’s a bit of a shock to see this considering that Venom 3 has been heavily marketed as, well, the last dance with Tom Hardy. And writer-director Kelly Marcel confirms it is indeed that when she stops by the Den of Geek studio to discuss the film. Still, she confirms for us that this is only the beginning for Knull…

“I mean, that’s the King in Black,” Marcel tells us. “That’s a very, very big character from the canon, and one we always knew that we wanted to introduce. But as you’ve seen, it’s just a little introduction to Knull. It’s just a little taster. And I know that there are plans for future Knull movies because there have to be. He just can’t be in this and then be done.”

Indeed, the comic book Knull is kind of a big deal in the world of Venom and Marvel Comics despite only first appearing in 2018’s Venom #3, courtesy of writer Donny Cates and artist Ryan Stegman. In that comic it is revealed Knull is the God of the Symbiotes, who goes back to the beginning of the universe when he was originally an unnamed force of evil so great that the Celestials (remember them?) banished him to a barren, silent planet. However, it was there he did go forth and multiply, with his children being the venomous and vile symbiotes who were created to destroy the Celestials’ work throughout the cosmos like the demonic hellspawn they are.

This is, at least in the comics, the new and real origin for the symbiotes. And according to Marcel, who has been a writer on the Venom movies since the beginning, the plan is for Knull to appear in multiple movies in the future. While she is intentionally vague on what kind of movies those might include, she does confirm it was a joy to have no less than the great Andy Serkis—Gollum and Planet of the Apes’ Caesar, as well as the director of Venom: Let There Be Carnage—return to the Venom series to play Knull in mocap.

“It was really wonderful,” Marcel says of Serkis’ return. “Both Tom and I absolutely love Andy, who’s a big part of the Venom family. We always knew that he would be Knull. Knull, as you know, is CGI and mocap. So we needed the greatest voice actor that there is, and Andy Serkis is definitely that guy. And he was so thrilled to come back as well. It was really fun. We had a great couple days doing that.”