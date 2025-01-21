Best Marvel Rivals Characters: Every Hero Ranked Worst to Best

As is the case with most hero shooters, the best character in Marvel Rivals is the one that you are most comfortable with in a specific situation. Winning in Marvel Rivals often means being willing and able to swap between various characters based on what your team needs at any given moment. As such, it’s important to learn as many characters as possible and to be ready to use them as needed.

However, as Marvel Rival’s season one update takes shape, we’re starting to see some heroes rise to the top of the game’s competitive meta by virtue of their high overall power level. While these rankings may shift slightly based on the situation and your skills, these are the best and worst characters in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals: Every Strategist Ranked Worst to Best

Strategists are commonly referred to as Marvel Rivals’ healers, though that’s a simplification of the role. While they should primarily be judged based on their healing output capabilities, the best Strategists bring so much more to the fight.

8. Adam

Adam Warlock’s awkward skill kit just can’t keep up with the other support characters. His overall healing output is quite weak, and while his damage can catch enemies off-guard, Warlock is far too vulnerable to regularly contribute to the fight in that respect.