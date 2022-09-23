The Weird and Wonderful History of Marvel Theme Park Rides

Worlds of Adventure came with five Marvel rides and they’re mostly bangers. Avengers: Flight of the Quinjets is a flashier take on the Disney Dumbo ride. Thor Thunder Spin is a top spin ride where you’re suspended in the air and flipped around a bunch of times. Spider-Man: Doc Ock’s Revenge is a very brief rollercoaster that goes both inside and outside and features both a spinning seat and gigantic skyscraper cutouts complete with images of Spider-Man and Doc Ock duking it out.

Avengers: Battle of Ultron is like a slightly weaker version of Universal’s The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man with a different story. This time, you’re a SHIELD trainee getting caught in the middle of a fight between the Avengers and Ultron in New York City. They use the initial movie line-up of the Avengers, though Hawkeye, Black Widow, and Nick Fury refrain from appearing on any of the screens. Quicker to get the ride finished when you only have to animate five characters!

Finally, there’s the very inventive Hulk: Epsilon Base 3D. In it, you sit in a round room that’s surrounded by a dome screen. You’re supposed to be watching a General Ross presentation of his new anti-Hulk military tech, only for the Leader to hack the machines. Next thing you know, the room is tilting around and you’re using your 3D glasses to watch the Hulk and Iron Man pop in and lay waste to all the military mechs and the Leader’s robotic avatar. Action is going on in all directions, so you have to have your head on a swivel.

Avengers: Age of Disney

Once Disney bought Marvel in 2009, that had people wondering about the future of Islands of Adventure. It was an awkward business relationship, but no way was Universal going to let go of all the money Marvel Superhero Island was going to net them over the years. That’s not to mention the cost of taking down that huge chunk of Islands of Adventure and gradually rebuilding it as something else. The two sides have been playing nice and can only drop Marvel Superhero Island if 1) Universal chooses to, 2) Universal stops making payments for the license, and 3) Disney is able to make an argument that Universal is misusing their property. As it is, the area is now permanently stuck in the 90s, like a time capsule.

Outside of Disney World, Disney could use Marvel properties in whichever theme park, as long as they did not use the term “Marvel” in a promotional sense. With Disney World, they were barred from using any of the characters who were part of Universal’s Marvel contract. At first glance, that appeared to be 99% of what Marvel had to offer and seemingly took any popular names off the table.

Then 2014 happened and Guardians of the Galaxy became a huge hit. Despite the comic originating in 1969, the Star-Lord incarnation of the Guardians did not exist until the mid-2000s, long after the Universal contract. While Captain America and Spider-Man could not walk around Disney World to sign autographs, Star-Lord and Gamora certainly could.