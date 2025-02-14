Captain America Brave New World Just Introduced the Most Pathetic Avenger to the MCU

D-Man served as supporting character in Captain America comics for a while, as Steve Rogers clearly had a soft spot for the guy. Demolition Man became a key ally when Rogers left the Captain America identity, going rogue under the codename the Captain, while Walker stepped in for a brief and disastrous tenure as the Sentinel of Liberty. But even then, D-Man blew it at every turn, constantly getting injured, knocked out, and captured.

Still, Steve sees the best in everyone, so when he reclaimed the Captain America title and reformed the Avengers, D-Man got an invite. On their first mission, Dunphy waited in the Quinjet while Cap and the others investigated the baddies, a bomb blew up the jet, seemingly killing D-Man. Instead, Dunphy lost his memory and lived on the streets for years. Nothing of value was lost.

The Unluckiest Avengers

No one has used D-Man as much as Gruenwald, which means that the character has basically lived on as a joke, a perpetual loser in the Avengers orbit. When Luke Cage and Jessica Jones read his application to be their daughter’s nanny, the two quickly rejected him. He gets killed by the villain Scourge, but only gets resurrected by a kid who screws up a demon-summoning spell and brings back D-Man instead. Perhaps the most damning depiction came in an issue of Kurt Busiek and George Perez’s Avengers run, in a panel that showed every single Avenger giving Dunphy a wide berth, trying to stay away from his terrible smell.

In fact, D-Man’s sole victory came when he bested the Thing and Marvel Boy in a pie-eating contest.

As mean as all of this sounds (and, you know, it is), Demolition Man brings something new and unique to the world of superhero comics. Because most superhero stories are power fantasies, few losers get to stay losers forever.

Sure, John Walker started out as a hateful guy whose jingoism propelled him to success he didn’t deserve, but he garnered fans who thought their favorite deserved respect. Now, USAgent rarely stands out in the superhero landscape, just one more generic do-gooder, albeit with a slightly bad attitude.