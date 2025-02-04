Fantastic Four First Steps Trailer Breakdown: Galactus, New Costumes, and Red Ghost?!

That last part often gets forgotten in Fantastic Four adaptations (remember Chris Evans as Johnny Storm doing extreme snowboarding with Maria Menounos in the 2005 movie?), so some viewers might be surprised by Joseph Quinn‘s sullen and awkward take in the trailer. However, the trailer also gives Johnny a big moment of flying into the sky, which suggests that he’ll find his place on the team, maybe even enough to shout “Flame On!” and make a giant flaming four in the sky.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

Of course, the biggest question leading into the trailer concerned the ever-lovin’, blue-eyed Thing, easily the most popular member of the team. The Thing’s orange-rocky exterior has always been a challenge for comic book pencilers (fun fact: Kirby initially intended the skin to be scales), and even more so for VFX artists working on adaptations. Leaked set photos showed that Ebon Moss-Bachrach wore a physical suit for the Thing, but it’s clearly been enhanced by CG. The result is a comics-accurate look, complete with a thick brow and a stocky stature that can’t even be hidden by a classy fedora and trench coat.

However, the most important aspect of the Thing’s look are always his eyes, which never let us forget the sorrowful man behind the orange rock skin. The shot of Ben staring off at the distance with grim resignation after seeing a picture of his former self proves that First Steps understands the importance of the Thing’s eyes, blazing blue reservoirs of sadness. The brief insert shot of people in a long alleyway suggests that he’s back on Yancey Street, the site of his Brooklyn home.

However, purists might take some issue with the Thing’s voice. Kirby based Ben Grimm on himself, which has led most adaptations to give him a thick Brooklyn accent, made a bit more growling when in Thing form. Moss-Bachrach uses his normal accent and voice for the character, but as anyone who has seen The Bear can attest, he knows how to bring plenty of gruffness, no cosmic rays required.

First Look at the MCU Fantastic Four Suits

The Fantastic Four have had a wide range of looks over the years, some iconic and some… less so. We’ve known for a while that First Steps would go with a new take on the traditional blue and white duds, opting for a more woolen look that recalls something an astronaut would wear.

The trailer gives us our first look at the costumes in motion, and they look pretty great. They recall superhero costumes, as one would expect for a team of Marvel Comics characters. However, the astronaut trappings underscore an essential point about the Fantastic Four: they are explorers and scientists first, superheroes second. They don’t go out on patrol to find threats to the city, nor do they solve problems by punching people in the face. Well… the Thing will clobber an enemy when needed, but he’s just as likely to carry something heavy as part of a larger plan.