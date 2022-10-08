Hellraiser Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

10. Hellraiser: Deader (2005)

I’ll be honest and say I just plain hate the laziness of this title. It’s just as lazy as the writing in the screenplay of this nihilistic, direct-to-video tale starring a former MTV veejay (Kari Wuher) as a reporter traveling to Bucharest to “investigate” a cult of Pinhead worshippers. If you guess that the cultists get to eventually meet Pinhead, and it gets messy, then you have already put more thought into this movie than it’s worth. Not even a single good death scene.

9. Hellraiser: Hellworld (2005)

The Matrix goes to Hell! There’s something cathartic about the thrill of watching an extremely annoying group of gamer teens getting ripped apart in a world based on the shittiest MMORPG you could find in a discount bin at Gamestop, circa 1999.

The extremely obvious “how do you do, fellow kids” vibes given off by the dated graphics and tech lingo is actually kind of fun here, and Lance Henriksen gives a reliably decent performance. Meanwhile Henry Cavill (Batman v Superman, The Witcher) appears in one of his earliest performances. Unfortunately, the story’s so predictable that it makes us sad. This snoozefest was original Pinhead actor Doug Bradley’s final appearance in the Hellraiser series. He deserved a better sendoff.

8. Hellraiser: Hellseeker (2002)

At first glance, this appeared to be a homecoming of sorts with Ashley Laurence returning as the original Hellraiser final girl, Kirsty Cotton. But it wasn’t long before her return seemed to change into a character sendoff nearly as enraging as Corporal Hicks’ offscreen death in Alien 3. Kirsty is killed in a car crash within the movie’s opening minutes. Afterward, her surviving husband Trevor (played by Dean Winters) is plagued with memories, or delusions, about their past.

It’s eventually revealed that Trevor was a philandering asshole who tried to get rid of his wife by sending her to Hell. Divorce is costly, but few spouses who didn’t cheat deserve such a harsh death. But as soon as the truth is revealed, we also learn Kirsty is unhinged herself, having made a deal with Pinhead before she was banished to death. See, she’ll supply him with five souls to torment in her place. Obviously, she’s going after some homewreckers.

This definitely seemed like a run of the mill thriller they slapped a little leather and blood onto to call it a Hellraiser movie. It’s also the last Hellraiser movie Clive Barker had any input on. He remained uncredited for this one. Wisely.