15 Great Movies That Spawned Terrible Sequels

While Todd W. Langen and Bobby Herbeck’s script deserves credit, much of the praise should go to director Steve Barron, who used his background in working on music videos to create a vibrant adaptation of the heroes in the half shell. Replicating that felt like an impossible task, but producers made it that bit tougher when they opted against bringing Barron back. The decision to tone down the original movie’s violence and draft in Vanilla Ice for a painful cameo and soundtrack didn’t help. After a forgettable third film in which the Turtles traveled to 17th century Japan, the franchise was rebooted with a computer-animated effort and two Transformers-inspired Michael Bay monstrosities.

Jurassic Park

You would have thought after witnessing the mauling Jaws 2 received from critics upon release that Spielberg would have avoided dipping his toe into the world of sequels with a follow-up to Jurassic Park. Creating a follow-up to one of the 1990s’ biggest and most iconic blockbusters was always going to be tricky, especially when it came to replicating the original’s unique blend of genuine horror, scares, and family friendly adventure. There was a lot of room for failure or disappointment.

And in 1997, that came to fruition. The Lost World: Jurassic Park is way too dark and brutal, with a Godzilla-esque ending tacked on that features a T-Rex rampaging through San Diego long after you’re ready to get up and leave. So after going too dark for this first sequel, attempts were made to lighten things up a few years later in Jurassic Park 3, a film memorable only for a dream sequence involving a talking dinosaur. That felt like a franchise low, but that was an innocent time, a bygone age before the era of Jurassic World and its trilogy of films that were light on plot, scares, and characterization, but heavy on “hey it’s that guy!” moments, super-duper dinosaurs with Predator powers, killer locusts, and Owen Grady’s raptor hand gestures working inexplicably on every dinosaur he meets.

Halloween

Halloween might be about as close as it gets to the perfect horror movie. It’s also a film that essentially birthed the entire slasher genre and one that, perhaps, should have stayed as a one-off. John Carpenter may have gone on to co-write the sequel with co-creator Debra Hill, but the pair were famously hesitant to make a sequel, having decided that the shock disappearance of Myers in the final moments of the original was the perfect way to end the story.

But producers felt otherwise and pushed ahead with plans, forcing Carpenter and Hill’s hand, with the pair preferring to have a say in any follow-up rather than see their creation bastardized further. If only they knew what was to come. After the fun but flawed detour that was Halloween III: Season of the Witch, the franchise descended into identikit slasher sequel territory.

Attempts were made to modernize things with entries like the Scream-inspired Halloween H20 (still no idea what the connection to water was) while a recent reboot trilogy started steadily enough, but any goodwill fans had all but dried up by the third effort, a bizarre mostly Myers-less effort that might yet prove to have been a dagger to the heart of the franchise.