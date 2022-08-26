Lord of the Rings: Return of the King Really Needed All Those Endings

After that “ending” is probably where we start getting into the more controversial bits. It’s possible that a lot of filmgoers would have been happy with the coronation scene as the ending, mirroring the medal ceremony at the end of Star Wars: A New Hope. But the story isn’t finished yet. The hobbits love their homeland, and Sam has been pining after Rosie since Bilbo’s birthday party.

As nice as everyone bowing to them is, the hobbits’ story can’t be really finished until we see them get home, finding peace in the provincial paradise they originally set out to save, and see at least Sam get his happy ending, even if Merry and Pippin’s have to be relegated to the Appendices of the books (they both get married and Pippin’s son marries one of Sam’s daughters).

And now we’re really into the endings that people are less sure about. After Sam’s wedding, Frodo writes in the Red Book, and Sam says “you finished it!” but Frodo says, “There’s room for a little more,” possibly to audible groans from any audience members who haven’t managed to fit in a toilet break.

But however badly you need to pee, these final scenes are really important for the conclusion to Frodo’s story. Frodo says, “How do you pick up the threads of an old life? How do you go on when in your heart you begin to understand, there is no going back. There are some things that time cannot mend, some hurts that go too deep, that have taken hold.”

Tolkien, like his friend C.S. Lewis, was a veteran of the First World War, and his experiences in that war frequently find their way into The Lord of the Rings, much of which was written while his son was fighting in the Second World War. The Black Riders swooping down from the sky and bringing poisonous air that spreads despair have more than a hint of gas shells about them, and the Dead Marshes are as clear a description of the No Man’s Land between trenches in the Western Front as you could wish to find (ghostly lights notwithstanding).

When Tolkien and Lewis returned from fighting, PTSD was called “shell shock,” and it was just starting to be recognized as thousands of men (and a number of women who were nurses or ambulance drivers) struggled with what they had witnessed and experienced during the war. Frodo’s feeling that he can never go “back again” the way Bilbo did after his earlier adventures, his ongoing pain from two major injuries (being stabbed by the Witch-King on Weathertop and being poisoned by Shelob), and his feeling like he doesn’t fit into the world of Hobbiton, where most of the people around him have never experienced anything like that, are clear reflections of the experiences of First World War veterans.