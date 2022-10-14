Halloween III: Season Of The Witch – The Inside Story Of A Cult Classic

Wallace recalls being told “we’ve got no money so you’re going to have to use something in the public domain or just make something up yourself.” He says: “I knew London Bridge damn well was in the public domain. So no problem there.”

Combining an old piano recital piece “The Spinning Song” Wallace with the traditional nursery rhyme, Wallace recorded a series of sped up voices – each his own – singing a self-penned ditty that, to this day, has remained stuck in the heads of countless viewers. The result is a tune that walks the tightrope between sinister and saccharine to glorious effect.

“They sounded like demented dwarves in a padded cell,” Wallace says. “But also in that realm where you could imagine kids watching and getting all excited about the masks that they want for Halloween. So I thought it worked perfectly and it so obnoxiously gets in your head. It’s another thing I’m very proud of.”

Season of the Witch also benefited from a soundtrack composed by John Carpenter and another long-time collaborator Alan Howarth. It was a score that hinted at the film’s marriage of the supernatural and technology with Carpenter and Howarth opting to do away with piano melodies in favor of a synthesizer led sound. While the promotion may have failed them, the film’s music went some way to indicating this would be a Halloween movie with a difference.

“I knew that he would deliver something that helped pave the way for the audience, at least emotionally, to know they were in the same universe at least,” Wallace says. “It’s still one of my favorite John Carpenter’s scores. He really hit it out of the park.”

“I Was Crushed With It”

Despite doing good numbers theatrically, Season of the Witch would prove to be Halloween’s only foray away from the exploits of Michael Myers.