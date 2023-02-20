Leprechaun: How Jennifer Aniston, Halloween, and Wayne’s World Led to a Box Office Hit

This article appears in the new issue of DEN OF GEEK magazine. Get your copy here.

In 1978, John Carpenter’s Halloween ushered in the era of the slasher movie.

The film was responsible for something else, too. Over the next 15 years, any number of weird and wonderful horror movies popped up inspired by notable dates in the calendar. Friday the 13th, Mother’s Day, My Bloody Valentine, and April Fool’s Day all cashed in on the concept.

It was against this backdrop that TV writer Mark Jones came up with the most brilliantly bizarre entry of them all: Leprechaun. “Back in the 1980s, there was a lot of advertising for Lucky Charms with this little leprechaun character,” Jones tells Den of Geek magazine. “It suddenly occurred to me that no one had done a St. Patrick’s Day horror movie. Everyone knew what a leprechaun was. Plus, they were little creatures that dealt in rainbows and magic. So it seemed like a natural idea to gravitate to.”