The History of Deadpool and Wolverine’s Prickly Relationship

The Early Years

Technically, Deadpool first met Wolverine during the events of Secret Wars due to a very complicated retcon that I would rather not get into. The first actual crossover was Wolverine #88 back in 1994. This is kind of crazy in retrospect because X-Men: The Animated Series had a habit of showing Deadpool’s visage as a reference to their shared Weapon X history. Deadpool as a character never appeared, but his form was shown in memories and in shapeshifter forms to mess with Wolverine. These episodes all came out before the two characters even met up in the comics!

Written by Larry Hama and drawn by Adam Kubert and Fabio Laguna, Wolverine #88 had little to do with their Weapon X history. Instead, Deadpool crossed paths with Wolverine on his way to kill Garrison Kane and Copycat (or as Deadpool movie fans would know her as, Vanessa). Deadpool was a real asshole at the time and he did not handle it well that his ex-girlfriend had moved on. In their first fight, Deadpool rather handily defeated Wolverine by puncturing both lungs with his katanas and then leaving him to die.

By the end of the issue, Deadpool only backed off because of being outnumbered by Wolverine, Copycat, and Kane. While this issue seemed to be a way to push Kane as a cool 90s comic book hero, he instead turned evil a few years later, fell into obscurity, and was cut from the first Deadpool movie due to lack of budget.

Deadpool Reformed

Wolverine and Deadpool continued to have little to do with each other, but did have a rather memorable fight in the pages of Deadpool #27 back during the defining Joe Kelly run. The run is beloved for taking Deadpool and reforming him into somebody who may not BE a hero, but he is trying. After saving the world, Deadpool started having unexplained delusions and his psychiatrist Dr. Bong (famed Howard the Duck villain) suggested he get in a big superhero fight, as those types of situations tend to help Deadpool mentally for some reason.

Wanting to be responsible and taking on someone who could not easily die, Deadpool kept trying to pick a fight with Wolverine. The annoyed Wolverine flat-out refused. Deadpool got him to change his mind via asking a smug Kitty Pryde if she played Street Fighter prior to uppercutting her into the distance with a yell of, “SHORYUKEN!” Not only did this lead to Wolverine cutting up Deadpool and Deadpool figuring out a solution to his mental issue, but when Deadpool was added into Marvel vs. Capcom 3 years later, Capcom made sure that Deadpool was able to perform Ryu’s iconic special move.

They met again in Wolverine Annual ’99, where they teamed up against a bunch of werewolves. After the fight, the two made something resembling a truce when Wolverine punched Deadpool in the face and offered to let Deadpool buy him some drinks.